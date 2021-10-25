CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family visit murder scene in Essex where two 16-year-old boys were 'stabbed to death' as police quiz eight men aged 19 to 49

By Dan Sales, Jonathan Rose For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Family and friends have visited the makeshift memorial where two 16-year-old boys were 'stabbed to death' in Essex on Sunday morning.

The Mayor of Brentwood, Ms Olivia Sanders, also arrived at the site to lay flowers with the message 'From the residents of the Borough of Brentwood'.

Eight men - including two aged 40 and 49 - have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are still being held by detectives.

Scared locals warned police about violence and anti-social behaviour near the Essex scene where the 16-year-olds were stabbed to death.

Police said officers found three people injured after receiving a number of calls to Regency Court, Brentwood, at about 1.30am on Sunday.

Two of those have since died while the third was treated for non-life threatening injuries, the force added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nXNtx_0cbsW8uz00
Family and friends have visited the makeshift memorial where two 16-year-old boys were 'stabbed to death' in Essex on Sunday morning
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LnjD1_0cbsW8uz00
The Mayor of Brentwood, Ms Olivia Sanders, also arrived at the site to lay flowers with the message 'From the residents of the Borough of Brentwood'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Pg2X_0cbsW8uz00
Police conduct a fingertip search where two teenage boys died from stab wounds in the early hours of Sunday morning at Regency Court, Brentwood in Essex

A neighbour at the scene said he heard shouts and someone 'yelling out in pain' from the scene of the suspected double murder, and claimed he tried to warn police about anti-social behaviour weeks earlier.

'There's constant anti-social behaviour, drinking, drugs, shouting, fighting,' Mark MacIntosh told reporters. 'I've heard people saying ''I'm going to kill him'' up there.

'I've come down and broken up a knife fight down at the bottom here before.

'I realise that what I heard was somebody yelling out in pain who may have lost his life shortly thereafter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NvK3M_0cbsW8uz00
Police said officers found three people injured after receiving a number of calls to Regency Court, Brentwood, at about 1.30am on Sunday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QiJ7l_0cbsW8uz00
Eight men - including two aged 40 and 49 - have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are still being held by detectives
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QlZ2f_0cbsW8uz00
Scared locals warned police about violence and anti-social behaviour near the Essex scene where the 16-year-olds were stabbed to death

He claimed the area had been dealing with problems which stemmed from a multi-storey car park that overlooks the scene.

Police said they were 'working to establish how the boys died' and post-mortem examinations would take place. It is understood that the teenagers suffered suspected stab wounds.

Detective Superintendent Stephen Jennings said there was an altercation between 'two groups' who 'knew each other'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hcMOM_0cbsW8uz00
The murder scene was still taped off today as police continued their meticulous investigation
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pbXGE_0cbsW8uz00
Officers lined up to scour the road and pavement for clues, not matter how small they could be
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tNDY8_0cbsW8uz00
Two teenagers sadly died at the scene near Regency Court in Brentwood, Essex, while one other victim was taken to hospital with stab wounds
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eFplN_0cbsW8uz00
Emergency services attended the scene en-masse after receiving a number of calls from the public at around 1.30am yesterday morning
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kdOnZ_0cbsW8uz00
A forensics tent was erected at the spot where the tragedy occurred as officers continue to gather evidence 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FESlA_0cbsW8uz00
A forensic officer at Regency Court in Brentwood, Essex, where two teenage boys died in the early hours of Sunday morning
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F0CTc_0cbsW8uz00
Police said officers found three people injured after receiving a number of calls to Regency Court, Brentwood, at about 1.30am on Sunday. Two of those have since died while the third was treated for non-life threatening injuries, the force added

Mr MacIntosh said he had warned police that something bad would happen if they did not arrange 'constant patrols' of the area.

'I phoned the police three weeks ago and told them you need to make constant patrols around here, because something bad is going to happen soon.'

He told reporters that he had only just arrived home when he heard shouting and screaming coming from the nearby residence.

'I came home last night, I came in five minutes before I heard the shouts and screams. I said ''should I go down?'' as I usually do if I think there's something serious but I couldn't hear.'

Mr MacIntosh said he then paced around his flat wondering what he should do. 'Now, as I reflect, I realise that what I heard was somebody yelling out in pain who may have lost his life shortly thereafter.'

Another resident from South Street, who asked not to be named, said their thoughts are with the loved ones affected.

They told Essex Live: 'You feel for the family - some poor mother has had her world destroyed. We have always had noise and what-not from the clubs and kids coming up and down but I wouldn't expect this.

'I feel sorry for the people, their parents and their families. Some poor mother has a broken heart today.'

The Conservative MP for Brentwood and Ongar, Alex Burghart, said the community is in a 'state of shock'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4URy30_0cbsW8uz00
Left: Detective Superintendent Stephen Jennings speaks to the media outside Brentwood Town Hall in Essex. Right: A police officer and sniffer dog at Regency Court
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AD9xQ_0cbsW8uz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=018VGK_0cbsW8uz00
A forensic officer at Regency Court in Brentwood, Essex, where two teenage boys died in the early hours of Sunday morning
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FI9Xy_0cbsW8uz00
Forensic examiners have remained in place throughout the day and are still combing for evidence
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15LF0f_0cbsW8uz00
The street remains closed to traffic and pedestrians, except residents of the building nearby 

Speaking today, he said: 'Incidents like these are quite rare in our town and to have two boys killed in one night has left us very upset.

'I completely understand people will be shaken by this but I hope they take some reassurance that police believe it is an isolated incident and will be providing enhanced police presence in the coming days.

'There are no words I can say to make this better but my deepest condolences go out to families affected and I know everyone in Brentwood will be wanting to send their sympathies as well.'

A blue tent has been erected at the site and police tape was put around it to block off public access.

A group of mourners also arrived at the scene this afternoon. They were allowed through the police cordon to leave flowers outside.

One teenage girl burst into tears as they approached the scene. Another mourner refused to speak to the press saying: 'I don't know anything.'

An Essex Police spokesman said: 'We received a number of calls to Regency Court, including from colleagues in the ambulance service, at about 1.30am.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vn5Si_0cbsW8uz00
Two forensic officers are spotted in the street, close to the spot where the violence occured 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NnRkW_0cbsW8uz00
A police guard remains in place at the scene in Brentwood, Essex, after two teenage boys died
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IVl9M_0cbsW8uz00
A blue tent was erected nearby and police tape was pulled across the site to block off public access
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OJEA8_0cbsW8uz00
Brentwood is an affluent part of Essex, where many scenes of ITV's hit reality series TOWIE (The Only Way is Essex) are filmed

'We arrived and found three people had been injured.

'Despite the efforts of medics, two of that group have now died. Their families are being supported by specialist officers.

'We are working to establish how the boys died and a forensic post-mortem examination will be carried out.

'The third victim was treated for injuries which are neither life-threatening nor life-changing.'

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Clarkson, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, led the investigation through the night.

He said: 'This incident has required an immediate and a large-scale response and officers and investigators have worked through the night to piece together what happened in the lead up to this tragic incident.

'Our investigations will continue throughout today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jgb0s_0cbsW8uz00
A forensic officer at the scene of the tragedy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cU2Jo_0cbsW8uz00
Officers are patrolling the area to provide reassurance to anxious residents following the outbreak of violence in the early hours of this morning

'We understand there will naturally be shock and concern within the community after such a tragic loss of life.

'But, at this stage, we do not believe there is any wider threat to the public.

'We know there were a number of witnesses to this incident and I would urge anyone who saw anything in Regency Court and the roads around it in central Brentwood between 1am and 2am to come forward and speak to us if you have not already done so.'

Chief Inspector Mark Barber added: 'There will continue to be a highly visible police presence in Brentwood this morning and indeed throughout the day.

'I am acutely aware that this incident will shock many without the community. My officers will be there throughout the day - they will be there to reassure you and keep you safe.

If you have any concerns or information on the incident then, please, do not hesitate to come forward and speak to them.'

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information should call Essex Police on 101 or report online, quoting incident 125 of October 24.

