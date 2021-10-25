CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

'Anthony Joshua's problem is with himself, NOT his coaches': Dillian Whyte claims his rival is 'looking for excuses' and listening to 'idiots' amid search for a new trainer after his loss to Oleksandr Usyk

By Oli Gamp For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Anthony Joshua should look at himself instead of changing his coaching team, insisted his rival Dillian Whyte after the British heavyweight was seen speaking with trainers in the US.

Joshua was comprehensively outclassed by Oleksandr Usyk last month, with the Ukrainian southpaw taking his collection of three world championship belts after a stunning performance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to earn a unanimous points win.

The Watford-born fighter has invoked his rematch clause and is believed to be seeking a new trainer for the fight next year, having been coached by Rob McCracken since 2016.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DfqPP_0cbsW3VM00
Anthony Joshua (left) is 'looking for excuses' rather than blaming himself after his defeat to Oleksandr Usyk, claims his british heavyweight rival Dillian Whyte (right) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B8LWt_0cbsW3VM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sOID0_0cbsW3VM00
Joshua was comprehensively outclassed by the Ukrainian and has activated a rematch clause
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O6ZVw_0cbsW3VM00
He was filmed talking to Ronnie Shields, Mike Tyson's former coach, in America this month

Whyte - who was knocked out by Joshua in 2015 and is now seeking his own world title challenge against Tyson Fury - believes his fellow heavyweight is 'looking for excuses' rather than seeing himself as the problem, and feels he should stick with Olympic team coach McCracken.

'The easiest thing to do when you lose is to question the people around you instead of questioning yourself,' he told talkSport.

'Robert McCracken is a great trainer – look what he's done for Carl Froch and other people on the GB squad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LJHUd_0cbsW3VM00
Joshua has had Olympic team coach Rob McCracken (left) in his corner since 2016

'But when you lose you start looking for excuses, "Ah maybe I didn't sleep enough, maybe it's my coaches".

Joshua's tactics were heavily scrutinsed after his shock defeat to Usyk, after he attempted to outbox him rather than be aggressive and take the fight to the unbeaten former cruiserweight king.

The performance led to fans urging Joshua to seek a new coach, and this month he has been seen in the gyms of four legendary trainers in the US - Robert Garcia, Eddie Reynoso, Virgil Hunter and Ronnie Shields.

Shields - who has worked with Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield - himself admitted he had held talks with Joshua and believed he could guide him to victory in the Usyk rematch, on course to take place next March.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E4Uwq_0cbsW3VM00
Whyte feels Joshua took a '12-round beating' against Usyk, which should have been stopped
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UBkwZ_0cbsW3VM00
Whyte took aim at 'idiots' who had been advising Joshua on the next steps of his career 

But Whyte claimed Joshua had been listening to 'idiots' as he criticised his performance against Usyk, calling the display 'a 12-round beating' and even claimed the fight should have been stopped.

'Joshua's problem is with himself, it's not with his coaches – it's him.

'He let all these idiots come around him and start telling him, "Ah, yeah, do this and be like this".

'He should've started steaming Usyk after a few rounds, he should've at least tried. He just subdued to a 12-round beating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23fPhd_0cbsW3VM00
Joshua and Whyte have had bad blood and fought out a fiery 2015 grudge match
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49KtVl_0cbsW3VM00
Joshua stopped Whyte in the seventh round with brutal KO, and there are rematch calls

'I thought Usyk stopped him in the last round. I thought the referee should've stopped it.'

Whyte and Joshua have previously had bad blood, and held an all-British grudge match in 2015, which saw Whyte flattened in round seven - and he has talked up a rematch in recent years as he seeks a long-awaited world title challenge.

'The Body Snatcher', who is the mandatory challenger to Tyson Fury's WBC belt, was due to fight Otto Wallin on Saturday night but pulled out with a shoulder injury.

Wallin's promoter has called for the fight to be rescheduled, but there have been suggestions Whyte could instead sidestep the Swedish star and go straight into a fight with Fury.

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Mike Tyson Revealed Why He Stopped Sleeping With His Tigers, And It Totally Checks Out

Mike Tyson is considered one of the most dominant professional boxers of all time, but that’s not the only thing he’s known for in the mainstream. Tyson has also been the proud owner of tigers, and while he was close to his animals, he introduced boundaries with his pets over time. For example, the fighter recently explained why tigers used to sleep in his bed, but he had to put an end to it for the most understandable reason possible.
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'We were having a friendly drink... then suddenly he punched me in the face': Shaken Italian DJ claims Conor McGregor sent him flying across the room in 'unprovoked attack' at Rome party before the MMA fighter was dragged away by his bodyguards

An Italian DJ has revealed how a pleasant evening of drinking at a hotel with Conor McGregor ended with him being punched in the face. Francesco Facchinetti says he has a broken nose and squashed vertebrae in his neck after the unprovoked attack by the MMA fighter at a party exclusive Regis Hotel in Rome.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Otto Wallin
Person
Carl Froch
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Dillian Whyte
Person
Mike Tyson
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Robert Mccracken
Person
Evander Holyfield
Person
Tyson Fury
SPORTbible

Dana White Reacts To Conor McGregor Leaking Official UFC Receipt

Dana White has shared his thoughts on Conor McGregor leaking an official UFC document which revealed the huge pay-per-view buys for his rematch against Dustin Poirier. McGregor took to social media to share a UFC receipt, confirming the buy-rate for UFC 257 in January 2021. Per the image, McGregor vs....
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#British#Ukrainian#Scrutinsed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Brock Lesnar Fined $1M by WWE for Attacking Adam Pearce on SmackDown

Brock Lesnar's attack on Adam Pearce will cost The Beast even more than just an indefinite suspension. Pearce announced on Friday Night SmackDown that Lesnar has been fined $1 million:. After losing to Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel thanks to outside interference from the Usos, Lesnar vowed to appear at...
WWE
MiddleEasy

Dana White Uses Joanna Jedrzejczyk As An Example Of High UFC Fighter Pay

UFC President Dana White points to Joanna Jedrzejczyk as a fighter who has made millions thanks to her fight career. We’ve seen fighters speak out over fighter pay the past couple of years. Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones had been at a stalemate with UFC officials after he vacated the 205-pound gold. He wanted to fight Francis Ngannou for a big payday but the numbers didn’t add up for “Bones.” Ngannou, himself, is having issues with the UFC and he feels he isn’t valued by the promotion.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Dana White reveals what Khamzat Chimaev was yelling at him during his fight at UFC 267

Dana White has shared what Khamzat Chimaev was yelling at him during his fight with Li Jingliang at today’s UFC 267 event. Chimaev (10-0 MMA), one of the UFC’s most highly touted prospects, was returning to action for the first time in 13 months today in Abu Dhabi. In his most previous effort last September, ‘Borz’ had scored a sensational 18-second knockout win over Gerald Meerschaert (see that here).
UFC
ClutchPoints

Joanna Jedrzejczyk gives an update on her fighting future in the UFC

Joanna Jedrzejczyk has been on a long hiatus from fighting. She last competed in March 2020 in a Fight of the Year contender against then-champion Zhang Weili. She has been off for 19 months and there has been plenty of frustration and speculation surrounding the former champion. She was even removed from the UFC rankings this week.
UFC
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

259K+
Followers
5K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy