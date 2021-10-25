CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'What's happening? Get it out!' Holly Willoughby screams in terror as Phillip Schofield removes a spider from her hair live on air

By Callum Wells For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Holly Willoughby was caught off guard during Monday's episode of This Morning when Phillip Schofield alerted her there was a spider crawling in her hair.

The TV presenter, 40, had been blissfully unaware of the creepy-crawly following the show's opening sequence.

'It's Halloween coming up, don't panic but you've got a spider in your hair,' Phil, 59, teased.

Shock: Holly Willoughby was caught off guard during Monday's episode of This Morning when Phillip Schofield alerted her to a spider sitting on her head

'What's happening, what's happening? Get it out, get it out, get it out, get it out! What is it?' Holly screamed.

'Oh it's only a little one,' she went on to observe after realising it had only been a money spider.

Annoyed at Phil, the presenter demanded he specify which type of spider he's referring to, if the situation were to occur again.

Oh no! The TV presenter, 40, had been blissfully unaware of the creepy-crawly sitting in her gorgeous blonde locks following the show's opening sequence
Wincing: 'It's Halloween coming up, don't panic but you've got a spider in your hair,' her sidekick, 59, teased
Disappointment: 'Oh it's only a little one,' she went on to observe after realising it had only been a money spider

'Oh gosh, can you say, "You've got a money spider," when I'm expecting a tarantula in my head?'

Phillip joked, 'I'm not gonna say that, am I? Where's the fun in that?'

The former Celebrity Juice team captain certainly got revenge as she talked her pal into performing a silly gesture in front of millions of viewers.

'That's meant to be really lucky. You've got to put it three times over your own head and if its still on your hand, it means the money's coming to you.'

Phillip took Holly's advice and waved his hand three times over his silver tresses. She soon declared, 'You've got money coming.'

Unsure on what to do with the spider, he deposited it in a bowl of cones before moving on with the show.

Angry: Annoyed at Phil, she demanded he specify which type of spider he's referring to, if the situation were to occur again

