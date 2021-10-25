CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'A true legend': Line Of Duty's Martin Compston struggles to contain his excitement as he hangs out with Rod Stewart after his Las Vegas gig

By Callum Wells For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Rod Stewart, Martin Compston and Gianni Capaldi made for an unlikely trio as they hung out in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Rock icon Rod, 76, certainly had a star-studded audience at Sin City's Caesar's Palace, with Line of Duty star Martin, 37, and fellow Scotsman Gianni, 48, in attendance.

Each donning a casual white shirt, Gianni took to Instagram to share his excitement at hanging out with the Maggie May hitmaker after his gig.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RGAmV_0cbsVnrc00
Beaming: Rod Stewart, Martin Compston and Gianni Capaldi appeared to be having a blast in a Sunday Instagram post, which saw the trio cuddle up for group selfie in Las Vegas

'@sirrodstewart is an absolute class act. What a nite [sic] in Vegas. Creating memories with @mrmartincompston.

'Living life, hanging with a legend and best nite ever. One of the best shows ever seen. Bonded over @celticfc and love for football. Come together.

'Thank you @johnnymacandthefaithful @john_mclaughlin_1977 absolute belter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fFjF3_0cbsVnrc00
Showman: The rock icon, 76, certainly had a star-studded audience at Sin City's Caesar's Palace, with the Line of Duty star, 37, and his fellow Scotsman, 48, in attendance
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CUK5T_0cbsVnrc00
On top of the world: '@sirrodstewart is an absolute class act. What a nite [sic] in Vegas. Creating memories with @mrmartincompston'

'#celticfc #celtic #sirRodStewart #LasVegas @caesarspalace #scotland #royalty #legend #secc #vegas #bhoys #actorslife #actorlife #rocknroll #music.'

Rod went on to record a sweet video greeting for Gianni's wife Amanda, where he promised to treat the super-fan with free tickets.

'Amanda, where's Amanda?' he began in the sweet clip, to which Gianni replied, 'She's in bed in Scotland with my two daughters.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NbqON_0cbsVnrc00
Buddies: Each donning a casual white shirt, and with Rod wearing his sandy locks in his iconic spikes, Gianni took to Instagram to share his excitement at hanging out with the Maggie May hitmaker after his gig
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FbVWh_0cbsVnrc00
Looking good: They each donned a casual white shirt, and with Rod wearing his sandy locks in his iconic spikes 

The Faces band member went on to say, 'Amanda, my god, what must be the time? Had a great evening with the two boys and come and see us when we play The Hydro [in Glasgow] next Christmas. I'll give you tickets!'

Throughout the evening, Gianni had referred to Sir Rod as 'royalty' and 'a true legend' in an Instagram Story snap taken during the show.

Martin went on to post his own shot of his new pals, under the caption, 'The legend @sirrodstewart What a man what a gig [sic] @caesarspalace,' followed by a four-leaf-clover emoji.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qCEco_0cbsVnrc00
Generous: Rod went on to record a sweet video greeting for Gianni's wife Amanda, where he promised to treat the super-fan with free tickets

Comments / 0

Related
KTLO

Rod Stewart extends Las Vegas residency into 2022

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, which is apparently why Rod Stewart has remained there for 10 years and counting. The legendary singer has announced that he’ll return to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2022 for ten performances of his Rod Stewart: The Hits residency. This will mark his 11th year performing at the venue.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

259K+
Followers
5K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy