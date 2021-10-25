Fire Damages Mobile Home in Platea

A fire early this morning did about $35,000 in damage to a Normal Hill residence before fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze. The Lewiston Fire Department responded at 1:25 a.m. to a report of a structure fire in the 400 block of Sixth Avenue, according to a news release. Residents there said a chimney fire had extended to the building, and the first crews on scene reported smoke coming from the building's second-story windows and eaves. Fire attack crews found smoke and flames on the first story upon entering the building, and the fire had extended into the walls and ceiling.
