CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Fire Damages Mobile Home in Platea

erienewsnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mobile home fire in the Platea area caused damage to several homes Sunday afternoon. It...

www.erienewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times and Democrat

WATCH NOW: Fire destroys Orangeburg home; house next door damaged by blaze

Fire leveled a single-story home on Dickson Street in Orangeburg on Sunday afternoon. The blaze caused damage to the house next door. At 4:55 p.m., Orangeburg Department of Public Safety firefighters received a call about a fully involved structure fire at 130 Dickson St. The fire also threatened the two-story house next door at 126 Dickson St.
ORANGEBURG, SC
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Union Grove mobile home fire; Arson Task Force investigating

UNION GROVE, Wis. - Deputies from the Racine County Sheriff’s Offices on Sunday, Oct. 31 responded to the area of 11th Avenue and West Street in the Village of Union Grove for a mobile home that was on fire. Upon arrival, deputies observed the mobile home to be fully engulfed...
UNION GROVE, WI
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire damages 2 homes in Birdsboro; 2 pet rabbits saved

BIRDSBORO, Pa. — A fire damaged two homes in Birdsboro on Monday. The flames erupted around 12:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Schuylkill Road. "We had a fire on the outside of the residence at 232/234 Schuylkill Road," said Ken Templin, fire marshal for the Birdsboro-Union Fire Department. First...
BIRDSBORO, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Accident
erienewsnow.com

Fire Breaks out at West Erie Home

Firefighters tackled a house fire in west Erie Monday morning. The first calls came in around 5 a.m. for a fire in a home in the 1600 block of Hickory St. in Erie. Word from the scene is the home is supposed to be vacant. The heat from the flames...
ERIE, PA
Lewiston Morning Tribune

Early morning fire damages Normal Hill home

A fire early this morning did about $35,000 in damage to a Normal Hill residence before fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze. The Lewiston Fire Department responded at 1:25 a.m. to a report of a structure fire in the 400 block of Sixth Avenue, according to a news release. Residents there said a chimney fire had extended to the building, and the first crews on scene reported smoke coming from the building's second-story windows and eaves. Fire attack crews found smoke and flames on the first story upon entering the building, and the fire had extended into the walls and ceiling.
LEWISTON, ID
wkdzradio.com

Garage, Home And Vehicle Damaged In Hopkinsville Fire

A fire on East 12th Street in Hopkinsville badly damaged a garage and a vehicle Saturday night. Hopkinsville Firefighters say the garage was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived just after 11 pm. A vehicle inside the garage was badly damaged. Firefighters say the vinyl siding on the home...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourErie

Fire heavily damages Crawford County home Tuesday morning

Nine fire companies from two counties responded when a quick moving house fire swept through a home near the Erie-Crawford county line. That fire happened in the 13000 block of Pont Road; volunteers were called out shortly before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Despite the best efforts of volunteers from the nine companies including Edinboro, Albion, Cambridge […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
Rutland Herald

Fire damages city building

An auto-repair shop sustained heavy damage shortly past midnight Tuesday after an electrical fire broke out. Rutland City Fire Chief Bill Lovett said Wednesday that three minutes past midnight firefighters responded to 10 Baxter St., home of 88 Motorsports, for reports of smoke. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke pouring out from behind an entrance door, as well as a garage door.
RUTLAND, VT
foxsanantonio.com

Fire causes $50K in damages to vacant home on East side of town

SAN ANTONIO - A late night fire cause around $50,000 in damages on the East side of town. It happened around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday evening on the 1500 block of South Gevers Street. Firefighters arrived at the vacant home to find heavy fire coming from the second story of the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YourErie

Wattsburg home damaged in Tuesday afternoon fire

Update: A Greenfield Township man escaped serious injury when a fire ripped through his home. Several fire departments responded to a fully involved fire in a single story house in the 10000 block of Wildman Road in Greenfield Township around 1 p.m. Tuesday. According to Erie County 911, fire was seen coming through the roof […]
WATTSBURG, PA
kyma.com

New Details: Smoking materials blamed for deadly mobile home fire

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) says a cigarette, or other type of smoking material, sparked the deadly blaze that killed one person this weekend. The fire broke out around seven Sunday morning at an RV park at E. 32nd Street and Avenue 6E. YFD says a cigarette, other type of smoking material, came too close to an oxygen source and sparked the fire.
YUMA, AZ
iontb.com

Fire destroys mobile home at Kings Manor in Largo

Crews from Largo Fire Rescue along with firefighters from surrounding agencies responded to reports of a fire at Kings Manor Mobile Home Park. The park is located at 1399 Belcher Road in Largo. Upon arrival, crews found a fully involved manufactured home on fire. The occupant of the residence was...
LARGO, FL
K2 Radio

Casper Home Suffers Minor Damage In Fire Monday Night

Casper firefighters quickly extinguished a fire in a residence on Monday night. According to a news release, crews were called to the 900 block of West 11th Street at roughly 9:15 p.m. The first crews arrive noted smoke, heat and melted siding/skirting on an exterior corner of the structure. The...
CASPER, WY
Citizen Online

Fire heavily damages Union Springs home

A two-alarm fire caused heavy damage to a Union Springs house, displacing a family of four. Union Springs Fire Department Chief Garret Waldron said the family reported the fire at 3:12 p.m. Sunday after they returned to their 202 Cayuga St. home. The first firefighters on the scene encountered heavy smoke and fire coming from the kitchen area, with the fire advancing its way through the house.
UNION SPRINGS, NY
Derrick

Franklin fire destroys one home, damages another

A Dubbs Street home in Franklin was destroyed by fire Wednesday, and an adjacent house was moderately damaged. Franklin firefighters were sent to the 6 Dubbs residence shortly before 11:30 a.m., and the first unit encountered heavy fire conditions at the rear of the home that also placed the house at 8 Dubbs in danger, fire chief Jim Wetzel said.
FRANKLIN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy