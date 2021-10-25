Fire Damages Mobile Home in Platea

A fire early this morning did about $35,000 in damage to a Normal Hill residence before fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze. The Lewiston Fire Department responded at 1:25 a.m. to a report of a structure fire in the 400 block of Sixth Avenue, according to a news release. Residents there said a chimney fire had extended to the building, and the first crews on scene reported smoke coming from the building's second-story windows and eaves. Fire attack crews found smoke and flames on the first story upon entering the building, and the fire had extended into the walls and ceiling.

LEWISTON, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO