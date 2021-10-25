Family Of Darian Hudson Seeks Answers Four Years After Her Disappearance

On October 7, 2021, just after 9 pm, a Sergeant assigned to Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden’s DWI Unit was proactively patrolling the area of Sorters Rd. in Porter, TX when an oncoming vehicle nearly caused a crash with the Sergeant’s vehicle. The Sergeant immediately turned around and witnessed the vehicle continue to swerve into the oncoming lane of traffic. The Sergeant was able to stop the vehicle near the intersection of Sorters Rd. and Kingwood Dr. During an investigation a portable breath test device showed the driver to have a blood-alcohol level of almost twice the legal limit. At the conclusion of the roadside investigation, the driver was placed into custody for driving while intoxicated; a records check showed this would be her 8th arrest for driving while intoxicated in Texas, Kansas, and Missouri. When the handcuffed arrestee was placed in the rear of the Sergeant’s patrol vehicle, she became very belligerent, striking her head against the prisoner partition causing self-inflicted injuries to her face. To prevent any further injury, deputies placed a padded helmet on the suspect as well as restrained her arms and feet. A blood warrant was obtained and executed at the Kingwood Hospital. After being cleared by medical staff the arrestee was booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

