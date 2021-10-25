CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Man grabs knife from would-be robber threatening worker at NYC restaurant

By Kimberly Dole
 7 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD is looking to identify a man wanted for attempting to rob an employee inside a Manhattan restaurant at knifepoint earlier this month.

At about 4 p.m. on Thursday, October 7, the suspect approached the 29-year-old worker from behind inside of Ruby's Cafe located at 442 Third Avenue in Murray Hill and pointed a knife into his back while demanding money, police said.

According to officials, a 27-year-old employee then forcibly removed the knife from the suspect, who fled the scene empty-handed.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

