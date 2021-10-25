onebillion: Using technology to ensure all children reach their full potential in reading and math

Conventional vaccines work by training the immune system to recognise and fight viruses or bacteria by introducing an inactivated form of a virus (one that has been rendered harmless) into a patient’s body. However, the biotechnology used in the mRNA vaccines made by Pfizer/ BioNTech and Moderna is fundamentally different. The aim is the same: to train the immune system to recognise and fight off the virus. But these new vaccines accomplish this by using synthetic “messenger RNA” to deliver a snippet of viral code to your body in order to teach your immune system what the relevant disease-causing virus looks like. Then, if your system encounters the virus, your body is primed to mount a defence using specialised antibodies and T-cells.

CANCER ・ 4 DAYS AGO