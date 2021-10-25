CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

onebillion: Using technology to ensure all children reach their full potential in reading and math

By Kyle Thornton
cisco.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Transformational Tech series highlights Cisco’s nonprofit grant recipients that use technology to help transform the lives of individuals and communities. With widespread school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic, the digital divide widened for children who lack access to the internet or electronic devices. A report from the International Telecommunication Union...

blogs.cisco.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Staten Island Advance

After coronavirus disruptions, NYC is assessing students in reading and math: What parents need to know

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City public school students are taking universal screening assessments during the 2021-2022 school year to determine their level of learning after 18 months of interrupted instruction amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In April, city officials announced the Recovery Budget with investments in education. Part...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheConversationCanada

4 moves to make math visible with kids, using counters

Let’s say you’re a parent helping a Grade 1 child with their math, and they’re subtracting eight from 17, using small items — counters — like Smarties, multicoloured Rocket candies or Lego pieces. The child counts out 17 items. Then, they count eight of those items to take away. Finally, they start counting the remaining items. Here is where parents who haven’t revisited math instruction for decades get confused and want to show their child what they believe is a faster or better way: by picking up a pencil and paper to stack the 17 on top of the...
KIDS
thekatynews.com

What Kind of Math Is Used in Computer Programming?

Arithmetic and computer programming are inextricably linked. Math is, in fact, a prerequisite for computer programming and is required for undergraduate majors in computer engineering, information management, data management, and related professions. So, if you’re considering a career in these areas, you’re probably curious about the kinds of math that...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Chicago Defender

Boddle Learning Uses Gaming to Help Students in Math

The latest investment from Pharrell’s Black Ambition Fund and Google’s Black Founders Fund is Tulsa-based Boddle Learning. This free educational platform uses 3D technology to help teachers, parents, and students in a gaming system environment. In 2019, Edna Martinson and Clarence Tan founded and created Boddle Learning. This tool offers a personalized math experience for students from K to 6th grade. They chose Boddle Learning as a play on words, where they are filling up a “bottle.” The idea is for the kids to fill up on knowledge and pour out/share it with others.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Children#Tech#Education Technology#Energy Poverty#Unicef#African
Post Register

Using technology to maximize financial success

Over the past 20 years, technological advances have allowed people to transition from completing transactions in person at a financial institution to doing almost everything via the Internet. While new technology has made it easier than ever to access money, some people may still feel overwhelmed by the possibilities that help simplify finances.
TECHNOLOGY
cisco.com

Networking Academy success stories: Chef turned cybersecurity analyst, and more

To say cybersecurity is an in-demand field would be a gross understatement. Last year alone, 3.12 million cybersecurity positions globally remained open, according to (ISC)2. And a recent Coursera Industry Skills Report reveals that job growth in the industry globally between 2020 to 2025 is projected to result in 149 million new jobs.
SOFTWARE
cisco.com

10 “Must See” DevNet Create Videos

At DevNet Create last week, our community shared over 150 technical sessions for network and cloud developers. We had sessions for people just starting out, for app designers, for API creators, and for infrastructure operators. It was a great lineup. You should definitely browse the full line up to find sessions that match your interests.
COMPUTERS
cisco.com

Addressing the Climate Crisis: How Cisco Technology Can Help #CiscoChat

We are at a fascinating time in the technology industry. As Cisco Fellow Rakesh Chopra put it, we are seeing a confluence of technology, business, and moral imperatives that drives focus on sustainability in a way that has never been seen before and creates the perfect melting pot for innovation.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
utahbusiness.com

Brandon Newman: Unleashing the true potential of technology in healthcare

In the modern digital era of business, technological advancements and innovation continue to impact all industries. In healthcare, these developments play a vital role for customers and enterprises alike. Devices like smartphones and tablets have replaced orthodox monitoring and recording systems due to their higher efficiency, precision, and faster troubleshooting ability.
LEHI, UT
Insurance Journal

Regulation, Technology Know-How Are Delaying Embedded Insurance’s Full Potential

Embedded insurance has made substantial gains in 2021, but the technology faces regulatory and other roadblocks that could postpone its full potential, a panel of experts and industry insiders said during InsureTech Connect 2021 in Vegas. “Regulation is a roadblock and it hurts the consumer right now,” said Meitav Harpaz,...
ECONOMY
cisco.com

Finding Cisco DevNet Elite Secure Code Warriors

In my earlier blog post, ”So, You Can Code… But Can You Write Secure Code?“, we talked about how our partner Secure Code Warrior (SCW) would be an integral part of Cisco DevNet Create yet again, for the second time in a row. In the blog post you can read more about how it went, the winners, and of course what happens next!
COMPUTERS
cisco.com

Following in His Footsteps

Growing up, I always wanted to be just like my dad. He was everything a dad should be and more. He inspired me every day and continually pushed me to be my best self and because of this, I wanted to do exactly what he did. This is where my passion for all things IT (and more specifically networking) came into my life.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
cisco.com

Diversity Matters in Cybersecurity

It’s as serendipitous as it seems designed that there are two important worldwide recognitions in October: Global Diversity and Cybersecurity Awareness. The intersection is a powerful reminder for the security industry that diversity fuels innovation. The more varied the experiences and thinking of its people, the better the outcomes. We...
TECHNOLOGY
moneyweek.com

The huge potential of mRNA technology

Conventional vaccines work by training the immune system to recognise and fight viruses or bacteria by introducing an inactivated form of a virus (one that has been rendered harmless) into a patient’s body. However, the biotechnology used in the mRNA vaccines made by Pfizer/ BioNTech and Moderna is fundamentally different. The aim is the same: to train the immune system to recognise and fight off the virus. But these new vaccines accomplish this by using synthetic “messenger RNA” to deliver a snippet of viral code to your body in order to teach your immune system what the relevant disease-causing virus looks like. Then, if your system encounters the virus, your body is primed to mount a defence using specialised antibodies and T-cells.
CANCER
deseret.com

Scientists reveal how often fully vaccinated people spread COVID-19 at home

Fully vaccinated people can catch the novel coronavirus and spread it to those living in their homes, experts in the United Kingdom warned this week. People who were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can spread the virus in their homes as much as those who were not vaccinated, according to a new study.
SCIENCE
techstartups.com

Ireland, the most vaccinated nation in the European Union with a 91% vaccination rate, now has the highest number of covid patients in hospitals in seven months

Since the pandemic began over 18 months ago, health experts have repeatedly said that we will achieve herd immunity when about 70% of the population is immune to SARS-CoV-2, either through vaccination or natural immunity by having Covid-19. Unfortunately after ten months of mass vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 and nearly 7...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy