The 25 fastest-growing historically Black colleges and universities

New Graduate Student North Star Award scholarship program deepens commitment to diversity and inclusion. Case Western Reserve University is partnering with nine Minority Serving Institutions and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to offer scholarships that cover at least 30% of tuition for dozens of the university’s leading graduate programs. The partnership will also establish long-lasting, collaborative research and teaching relationships between these universities.

COLLEGES ・ 7 DAYS AGO