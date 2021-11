The UFC may not have been bringing their best fights to the table for their recent Fight Night offerings, but that’s just because they’ve been saving it all for their big PPV level events. UFC 267 may be free on ESPN+, but it’s headlined by a rock solid light heavyweight title fight between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira. In the co-main event Petr Yan takes on Cory Sandhagen for the interim bantamweight title. Throw some Islam Makhachev vs. Dan Hooker in there and the return of Khamzat Chimaev and it should be a fantastic day of action for the UFC.

UFC ・ 4 DAYS AGO