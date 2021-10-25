CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 25 fastest-growing historically Black colleges and universities

By Hilary Burns
 7 days ago
While historically Black colleges and universities have collectively...

Related
WAAY-TV

UNA becomes fastest-growing university in state with record-breaking enrollment

The University of North Alabama has achieved yet another semester with record-breaking enrollment, making it the fastest-growing university in Alabama, officials announced Monday. UNA had more than 8,800 students enrolled for the fall 2021 semester, the 11th semester in a row with record enrollment, the university said in a release...
COLLEGES
calbaptist.edu

CBU ranked among nation’s fastest-growing colleges in new report

Riverside, Calif. (Oct. 22, 2021) – California Baptist University ranked No. 7 among the fastest-growing colleges in the United States in a list published by a leading higher education news organization. CBU’s top-10 ranking appears in “Almanac 2021-22” published by the Chronicle of Higher Education and reflects the institution’s 10-year...
RIVERSIDE, CA
lackawanna.edu

Lackawanna College Amongst Fastest Growing Colleges

Lackawanna College is ranked as the fastest-growing private, nonprofit college in the United States by the Chronicle of Higher Education on their Fastest-Growing Colleges, 2009-2019 list. This amazing growth validates that we are meeting the needs of our students, parents, and our communities. Lackawanna College continues to set a standard...
SCRANTON, PA
cbslocal.com

Pirates, PNC Park Plays Host To College Fair Highlighting Historical Black Colleges And Universities

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pirates and PNC Park played host to a college fair on Thursday, highlighting educational opportunities at HBCUs. The Western Pennsylvania Council of Historical Black Colleges and Universities Alumni even featured more than 40 colleges, universities, and trade schools. Over 1,200 high school students from Pittsburgh Public...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Last Five Years
Dallas Business Journal

Colleges and Universities

Methodology: The Dallas Business Journal obtains student information from the National Center for Education Statistic’s College Navigator. To be eligible for this list, institutions must be four-year, not-for-profit colleges that offered a bachelor’s degree within 50 miles of downtown Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
