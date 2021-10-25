CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

World set to miss goal of $100B climate aid pledged to poor

By FRANK JORDANS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZL0Gm_0cbsMzxd00
1 of 3

BERLIN (AP) — A target for rich countries to provide poor nations with $100 billion in aid each year to tackle global warming will be missed, dealing a blow to the upcoming U.N. climate talks in Glasgow.

Senior officials from Britain, Canada and Germany, who had hoped to break a deadlock in negotiations ahead of next week’s summit, announced Monday that current data shows the goal won’t be reached until 2023 — three years later than agreed.

“The goal was almost certainly missed in 2020,” said Alok Sharma, the U.K. official who will chair the talks in Glasgow.

Failure to fulfil the pledge first made in 2009 and reaffirmed at the 2015 Paris climate talks, had “been a source of deep frustration for developing countries,” he added. “I absolutely get this.”

But Sharma, who will now have to face the frustration of poor nations over the funding shortfall, pointed to a projected rise in financial aid beyond the agreed threshold in the coming years.

“The plan provides confidence that the $100 billion will be met in 2023, and importantly, it projects that the $100 billion will be exceeded in subsequent years, with up to $117 billion being mobilized in 2025,” he said.

Over the 2021-2025 period, $500 million would likely be mobilized in public and private finance, he added.

The report was compiled by Canada’s minister of environment and climate change, Jonathan Wilkinson, and Germany’s deputy environment minister, Jochen Flasbarth, who drew on data provided by the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, which tracks international flows of climate finance.

“Not all of our conversations were really (...) polite,” Flasbarth told reporters of the talks that had taken place with rich and poor nations in recent weeks.

“There is disappointment and we share this disappointment,” he said. “But the result we have now is not bad enough (to allow) not to be constructive in Glasgow.”

But Mohamed Adow, a long-time observer of U.N. climate talks who now heads Nairobi-based environmental think tank Power Shift Africa, said the plan won’t satisfy poor nations, who have insisted that the original target must be met.

“The $100 billion of climate finance is not only a lifeline to poor and vulnerable communities on the front line of a climate crisis they did not cause, it’s also the bare minimum that rich countries need to do to hold up their end of the bargain at COP26,” he said

Adow warned the plan now submitted to the U.K. to take to the COP26 talks in Glasgow should not be considered “mission accomplished.”

“Poor nations will not be conned and the leaders of the developed world need to ... get this money on the table if COP26 is going to be a success,” he said.

Teresa Anderson, climate policy coordinator at ActionAid International, noted that much of the financial support from rich to poor countries is still made out as loans that those on the frontlines of climate change struggle to repay.

“It is vital that climate finance comes in the form of grants,” she said.

Sharma said the upcoming talks would seek to address that issue, as well as the demand from poor countries for half of the funds to be devoted to adapting to climate change. Currently, the overwhelming share is earmarked for measures to reduce emissions.

The Washington-based environmental think tank World Resources Institute has calculated that only a handful of rich countries including France, Japan, Norway, Germany and Sweden are providing a fair share of climate aid.

Based on the size of its economy and greenhouse gas emissions, the United States has fallen far short in recent years, though President Joe Biden has pledged to double U.S. climate finance contributions to $11.4 billion a year by 2024.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the climate talks at http://apnews.com/hub/climate

Comments / 2

Related
Reuters

Britain tells France: back down in 48 hours or we get tough

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Britain gave France 48 hours on Monday to back down in a fishing row that threatens to spiral into a wider trade dispute between two of Europe's biggest economies or face tortuous legal action under the Brexit trade deal. Post-Brexit bickering over fish culminated last...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alok Sharma
Person
Jonathan Wilkinson
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

40% think Britain’s world standing will decrease if it fails climate commitments to poor nations

40 per cent of Brits believe that the UK’s world standing would decrease if it fails to meet its climate commitments to developing nations, a new survey reveals. According to the survey by Water Aid, more than half (52 per cent) of the British public support donating money to poorer nations to help them cope with the impacts of climate change as 42 per cent of people believe developed nations have done more to contribute to the causes of the current climate crisis. It comes as the UK is only weeks away from hosting COP26 where nations will gather...
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

Earth gets hotter, deadlier despite decades of global climate talks

World leaders have been meeting for 29 years to try to curb global warming, and in that time Earth has become a much hotter and deadlier planet. Trillions of tons of ice have disappeared over that period, the burning of fossil fuels has spewed billions of tons of heat-trapping gases into the air, and hundreds […]
ENVIRONMENT
eenews.net

U.S. delays global plan to deliver $100B in climate finance

The United States is holding up a process for determining how the world’s richest nations will deliver billions of dollars to poorer countries for combating global warming, according to sources close to the discussions. One major sticking point is whether the U.S. and other nations would have to make up...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Financial Aid#Ap#U N
The Independent

Rich world on course to achieve $100bn climate fund for poor nations – but not until 2023

Rich countries are on course to achieve a long-promised $100bn climate crisis fund for poor nations, a pre-Cop26 study says – but not until 2023.The target is seen as crucial to winning the trust of developing countries to make their own CO2 cutting commitments in Glasgow next week, but stood $20bn short in 2019.Now the study confirms the original target of $100bn by 2020 has been missed, but expresses “confidence that it would be met in 2023”.A disappointed Oxfam said: “This plan claims that rich nations will meet their target three years late.”
ENVIRONMENT
q957.com

Netherlands set to miss 2030 climate goals without further action

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Netherlands will likely miss climate targets set for 2030 unless more is done to curb greenhouse gas emissions quickly, the Dutch government’s climate policy adviser (PBL) said on Thursday. Emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the euro zone’s fifth-largest economy will be 38% to 48% lower...
ENVIRONMENT
Shropshire Star

Rich countries set to miss 100bn dollar annual climate cash target

The goal for finance for poorer countries was due to be delivered by 2020 but will not be met until 2023, a report shows. Wealthy nations will not deliver a long-promised 100 billion dollars a year in climate finance for poor countries until 2023, three years late, a report has found.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
France
Country
Norway
Country
Japan
Country
Sweden
Country
Germany
Reuters

Most Europeans think governments will miss climate goals, poll finds

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A majority of European Union citizens think their government will fail to tackle climate change, which Europeans view as the biggest challenge facing humanity this century, a survey published by the European Investment Bank on Wednesday showed. Of 27,700 survey respondents in the EU’s 27 countries, 58%...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Rishi Sunak urged to put climate crisis at heart of Budget after net zero pledge missing from leaks

Rishi Sunak has been urged to put the climate emergency at the heart of his Budget and end suspicions he is resisting the switch to net zero, with the Cop26 summit just days away.The chancellor will unveil measures to raise wages, rescue the NHS, boost skills and improve transport links in a three-year spending settlement setting the battleground for the next general election.He is also expected to continue the decade-long freeze on fuel duty – after prices at the pumps leapt to a record 143p a litre – despite criticism that the move clashes with climate policy.With the post-Covid...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

National climate pledges are too weak to avoid catastrophic warming. Most countries are on track to miss them anyway.

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience. At the upcoming U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland — COP26 for short — countries will face pressure to make more ambitious pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions with the goal of keeping average global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, compared to preindustrial levels.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

G20 key for momentum at Glasgow climate meet

As nearly 200 nations gather in Glasgow for UN climate talks starting Sunday all eyes are on Rome, where a G20 summit ending the same day will signal how committed the world's major economies are to curbing global warming. "The idea is to get very clear and strong pressure signals from the leaders on what they plan to do, both individually and collectively," she told AFP. Climate negotiators, CEOs, policy wonks and NGOs at the 13-day climate talks will parse the G20 communique for signs of where COP26 might break down or see breakthroughs. 
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

635K+
Followers
339K+
Post
292M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy