Internal Facebook documents reveal more red flags about misinformation on site

Internal documents show that Facebook has been actively hiring employees to build products that target children as young as 6 to expand its user base. “Our company is making a major investment in youth and has spun up a cross-company virtual team to make safer, more private, experiences for youth that improve their and their household’s well-being,” wrote the author of a blog, whose name was redacted before NBC News was able to review the document. “For many of our products, we historically haven’t designed for under 13.”
