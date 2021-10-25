Internal Facebook documents reveal more red flags about misinformation on site

CHICAGO (CBS) — What’s in a name? Facebook is hoping for a fresh start after announcing its parent company has changed its name to “Meta.” But a new moniker doesn’t fix old problems that have plagued the social media platform for years – and those problems are still claiming victims in Chicago. Among those problems are scam artists, who impersonate people to con money out of those people’s family and friends. CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra talked to an Ashburn neighborhood woman who had a warning Monday night. “I’m pissed, because my identity was stolen,” said Vera Waters It takes courage to admit when...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO