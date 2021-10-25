CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Internal Facebook documents reveal more red flags about misinformation on site

TODAY.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDocuments turned over to Congress by a former Facebook insider...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Woman Says She Was Conned By Scammers On Facebook, And Social Media Giant Won’t Remove Post

CHICAGO (CBS) — What’s in a name? Facebook is hoping for a fresh start after announcing its parent company has changed its name to “Meta.” But a new moniker doesn’t fix old problems that have plagued the social media platform for years – and those problems are still claiming victims in Chicago. Among those problems are scam artists, who impersonate people to con money out of those people’s family and friends. CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra talked to an Ashburn neighborhood woman who had a warning Monday night. “I’m pissed, because my identity was stolen,” said Vera Waters It takes courage to admit when...
CHICAGO, IL
capradio.org

The Facebook Papers: What you need to know about the trove of insider documents

Facebook's rank-and-file employees warned their leaders about the company's effects on society and politics in the United States. And they say its inability to effectively moderate content has magnified those dangers, both in the U.S. and abroad. Those are two of the main takeaways from thousands of internal Facebook documents that NPR and other news outlets have reviewed.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Flags#Misinformation#Nbc
WBAL Radio

Facebook whistleblower documents offer new revelations about Jan. 6 response

(WASHINGTON) -- The day of the Jan. 6 insurrection, Facebook noticed a rise in social media posts calling for violence and incitement around the certification of the U.S. presidential election result and the storming of the Capitol. How the social media giant prepared for that day, and how it responded...
INTERNET
Washington Post

Monday briefing: What internal Facebook documents show; a powerful storm soaks California; ‘Unite the Right’ trial; NFL takeaways; and more

1Facebook ignored staff warnings and exposed the world to dangerous content. How we know this: A trove of internal documents disclosed by whistleblower Frances Haugen and investigated by The Post and others. What they showed: Amid a push for user attention, Facebook abandoned initiatives to reduce misinformation and radicalization. Other...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Complex

Internal Documents Blame Facebook for ‘Inciting Religious Violence’ in India

Facebook has landed itself in hot water over its struggles in curbing hateful content in India. According to documents from a former Facebook employee obtained by the Associated Press, Facebook has failed to keep up with misinformation and hateful content in India, which serves as the platform’s biggest market with more than 300 million users.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
koamnewsnow.com

The Facebook Papers: Documents uncover internal questions of people vs. profits

Facebook the company is losing control of Facebook the product — not to mention the last shreds of its carefully crafted, decade-old image as a benevolent company just wanting to connect the world. Thousands of pages of internal documents provided to Congress by a former employee depict an internally conflicted...
INTERNET
Nieman Lab

More internal documents show how Facebook’s algorithm prioritized anger and posts that triggered it

As if there wasn’t enough Facebook news to digest already, another deep dive from The Washington Post this morning revealed that Facebook engineers changed the company’s algorithm to prioritize and elevate posts that elicited emoji reactions — many of which were rolled out in 2017. More specifically, the ranking algorithm treated reactions such as “angry,” “love,” “sad,” and “wow” as five times more valuable than traditional “likes” on the social media platform.
INTERNET
inputmag.com

Leaked Facebook documents reveal alarms sounding from every angle

About a week ago, Facebook VP of Communications John Pinette tweeted a bizarre, abstract attack on journalists from the main Facebook Newsroom account. Much of his attack focused on what he called a “coordinated ‘gotcha’ campaign” centering on thousands of internal Facebook documents leaked by whistleblower Frances Haugen. The articles Pinette was ragging on began dropping early this morning.
INTERNET
dailyplanetdc.com

Internal Facebook documents provide insight on company practices

The Facebook Papers is a collaborative reporting effort from 17 American news outlets that worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances Haugen, the former Facebook product manager who is now known as the company’s whistleblower. The news outlets started to release...
INTERNET
wtva.com

The Facebook Papers consortium is growing, and reporters are gaining access to more documents

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. The Facebook Papers consortium is growing. Last week the number of American news outlets with access to internal Facebook documents supplied to the SEC by Frances Haugen stood at 17. Those outlets -- from CNN to Politico, Washington Post to WIRED -- agreed to a Monday morning embargo, which is why more than 50 stories all came out on the same day.
INTERNET
NBC News

Documents reveal Facebook targeted children as young as 6 for consumer base

Internal documents show that Facebook has been actively hiring employees to build products that target children as young as 6 to expand its user base. “Our company is making a major investment in youth and has spun up a cross-company virtual team to make safer, more private, experiences for youth that improve their and their household’s well-being,” wrote the author of a blog, whose name was redacted before NBC News was able to review the document. “For many of our products, we historically haven’t designed for under 13.”
INTERNET
mediapost.com

Analysis Reveals A Thousand Active Harmful Misinformation Facebook Groups

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s major rebrand to Meta appears to have media attention from some of its recent negative news, but the team at media watchdog. Media Matters for America are keeping the heat on the recent Facebook Papers expose, publishing an analysis of the 1,000-plus harmful groups built around COVID-19 and election misinformation still found operating on Facebook.
INTERNET
Phone Arena

Leaked internal document reveals that T-Mobile is having issues with upgrades

According to The T-Mo Report, T-Mobile is having issues with its internal systems. A leaked document and comments from some employees reveal that the "Upgrade Dashboard" used by employees inside the company's retail stores is suffering from an outage. Online orders are not affected. The document also notes that regular...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy