CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Business Journal

The 25 fastest-growing historically Black colleges and universities

By Hilary Burns
Los Angeles Business Journal
Los Angeles Business Journal
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While historically Black colleges and universities have collectively...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Last Five Years
case.edu

Case Western Reserve University forms partnerships with Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Minority Serving Institutions

New Graduate Student North Star Award scholarship program deepens commitment to diversity and inclusion. Case Western Reserve University is partnering with nine Minority Serving Institutions and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to offer scholarships that cover at least 30% of tuition for dozens of the university’s leading graduate programs. The partnership will also establish long-lasting, collaborative research and teaching relationships between these universities.
COLLEGES
Los Angeles Business Journal

Los Angeles Business Journal

Los Angeles, CA
619
Followers
1K+
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

The Los Angeles Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/losangeles

Comments / 0

Community Policy