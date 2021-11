What makes her a Power Player: Under Spriggs’ guidance as president, Forsyth Tech continues to be an educational leader, as her goal is for FTCC to serve as a hub of partnership and economic development. At a time when many colleges’ enrollments suffered due to the pandemic, FTCC saw an increase an enrollment this year. This can be attributed to the Class of 2021 College Commitment program, which offered free tuition to any 2021 high school graduate in North Carolina. Spriggs is working to sustain this program for future graduates. She will also oversee FTCC as it leads a consortium of local community colleges in using a $5 million grant from the Department of Labor to advance career pathways in manufacturing.

FORSYTH COUNTY, NC ・ 11 DAYS AGO