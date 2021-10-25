CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euro Dips As Business Confidence Slows

By MarketPulse
actionforex.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe euro has started the new trading week with slight losses. Currently, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1623, down 0.18% on the day. The Ifo German Business Climate index fell in October to 97.7, down from 98.9 a month earlier. This was the lowest reading since April and missed the forecast of...

actionforex.com

Swiss Franc Rallies Against Euro and Sterling, Dollar Mixed

Swiss Franc is strengthening notably today, but selling focus has somewhat shifted from Euro to Sterling. Still, the franc is outshone by New Zealand Dollar, which is overwhelming the strongest. On the other hand, Yen is the weaker one following extended risk-on sentiments from Japan to Europe. Sterling is following closely as second weakest. Dollar is mixed with Canadian.
actionforex.com

Investors Hold Their Nerve As Policy Tightening Looms

Equities shrug off weak China PMI data on hopes of more fiscal stimulus in US and Japan. Dollar attempts to extend gains as investors zero in on liftoff timing. Aussie and pound slip ahead of RBA and BoE meetings. Positive start to month as markets look past China jitters. Global...
actionforex.com

Currency Pair of the Week: GBP/USD

The Bank of England gathers on Thursday for its November Monetary Policy Decision meeting. Market participants may have been led to believe by some MPC members that the central bank may raise interest rates as early as this week! BOE Governor Baily has made several comments regarding the supply side of inflation (mainly energy prices), in which the central bank can’t control. If supply side inflation continues to rise, Bailey said that the BOE may have to act. In addition, BOE member Saunders said that “markets are right to price in an earlier interest-rate hikes than previously expected as inflation accelerates.” Note that the BOE’s bond buying program of GBP 895 billion isn’t set to expire until the end of this year. Therefore, the BOE may hike rates before QE expires.
actionforex.com

EURUSD And XAUUSD Pressured By USD Comeback

The EURUSD pair continued its Friday weakness as investors focused on the strong US inflation data. Numbers published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) showed that the country’s personal consumption expenditure increased to 4.4% in September. That was the highest number since 1991 and is a sign that the Fed will start turning more hawkish. Besides, the PCE figure is the bank’s favourite measure of inflation. The pair will react to the latest US and Eurozone manufacturing PMI data by Markit and the Institute of Supply Management.
actionforex.com

Nikkei Surges on LDP’s Election Win, Yen Trades Lower

Japan’s Nikkei index surges sharply by over 2% in Asian session, in very positive response to the easy win of the Liberal Democratic Party in Sunday’s election. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s LDP retained comfortable majority in the House of Representatives, ensuring continuity of the economic policies. While other Asian markets are mixed, Yen is trading slightly lower following the risk-on sentiment. Dollar is currently the stronger one for the day.
actionforex.com

USD Remains Strong After Hawkish Expectations

The USD gained on Friday against a number of its counterparts as the high inflation on a year-on-year level for September, intensified expectations for a more hawkish approach by the Fed at its next meeting on Wednesday. We also note the release of the US employment report for October with its NFP figure on Friday, while attention is now turned to the release of the US ISM manufacturing PMI figure for October later today.
actionforex.com

Weekly Focus – Focus Turns to Fed after ECB Fails to Convince the Markets

Despite weaker growth momentum, central banks across the globe seem to be opting to tighten monetary policy sooner rather than later. As widely expected, the ECB meeting on Thursday resulted in no new decisions (see our Flash: ECB Review – Confirmed: Today’s meeting was a prelude to December, 28 October). Markets, however, reacted strongly to a lack of coherence in Lagarde’s comments regarding current market pricing. We do not expect the ECB to hike rates in the foreseeable future given their transitory inflation narrative. However, should inflation prove more persistent, Thursday’s comments definitely leave more room for the ECB to turn hawkish. Also this week, the BOC took yet another shift in a more hawkish direction by ending its QE purchases and changing its forward guidance, indicating the first hike potentially as early as next April.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
actionforex.com

Euro Selloff to Continue, At Least in Some Crosses

Euro ended as the worst performing one after the post ECB rally faded quickly. It’s clear that ECB would lag behind other major central banks in stopping to add stimulus, not to mention raising interest rate. The selloff in Euro also dragged down Sterling, as both were sold off against Swiss Franc. Australian Dollar ended as the strongest after RBA gave up defending the yield curve control. New Zealand Dollar followed as next strongest on expectations of further RBNZ rate hikes. Canadian Dollar was also firm after hawkish BoC, but was capped by mild retreat in oil price.
actionforex.com

Sunset Market Commentary

Investors are pondering the balance between inflation and its potential impact on growth. Admittedly, markets these days often see hard data a bit as outdated. Even so, with the EMU Q3 growth estimate and the October CPI, investors today received a high profile update on both variables. In the past, Europe often lacked strong (real as well as nominal) growth. At least for now is no big issue anymore. EMU Q3 GDP growth printed at 2.2% Q/Q and 3.7% Y/Y, slightly stronger than expected. Only few details on the composition are available. Austria (3.3% Q/Q), France (3.0%), Portugal (2.9%) and Italy (2.6%) outperformed. Still, inflation data grabbed most attention. EMU October inflation jumped 0.8% M/M to be up 4.1% y/y (from 3.4%). Energy prices evidently were a major driver, but core inflation (2.1% Y/Y) also surpassed the 2.0% barrier. ECB’s Lagarde yesterday reiterated that the conditions of the ECB’s forward guidance on inflation are not fulfilled. However, with this kind of data, the ECB’s assessment probably will be ever more difficult to explain both to citizens and markets. From a growth point view, the question also arises whether de EMU economy still needs current ultra-accommodative monetary policy. The BoE, the Bank of Canada and others recently concluded this isn’t the case anymore. EMU data seldom trigger abrupt moves, but yesterday’s post-ECB trends continue unabatedly. German/EMU yields recaptured the steep uptrend that was lost temporarily earlier this week. German yields rose between 1.4 bp (2-y) and 7.0 bp (10-y). The very long end again was the exception (30-y: -0.5 bp). The decomposition between real rates and inflation expectations was astonishing! The move is driven by an impressive rise in real yields. The 10-y EMU inflation swap nosedived 12 bp!!! This rise in real yields probably also explains the further widening in peripheral spreads. Greek and Italian 10-y spreads vs Germany widened 20 bps and 8 bps respectively. Such moves don’t make it easier for the ECB to maintain favourable financing conditions across the euro zone. Moves in US bond markets are similar, but a bit less outspoken with the 5-y yield rising 4 bp, the 10-y 2.5 bps and the 30-y easing 1 bp.
actionforex.com

Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary: Taper the Paper

United States: Supply and Demand Tug of War Is at the Forefront After a Mixed Week of Data. Lingering supply chain issues, rising prices and still-strong consumer demand continues to make its way into economic data. The week began on a positive note, including strong new home sales growth, the first gain in consumer confidence in three months, and robust personal spending data. On Thursday, however, third quarter GDP growth was only 2.0%, as the growing trade deficit proved to be a drag on growth. Goods spending fell 9.2% in the third quarter as the PCE deflator rose to its 4.4% year-over-year, its highest rate in over 30 years.
actionforex.com

Euro Mildly Higher after ECB, Dollar Dips Slightly on GDP Miss

Major pairs and crosses are stuck inside yesterday’s range so far, as consolidative trading continues. Euro appears to be lifted slightly by ECB’s press conference but there is no follow through buying. Dollar also looks just a touch weaker after worse than expected Q3 GDP data. Overall, commodity currencies are the softer ones, with eyes on broader risk sentiment.
marketpulse.com

NZD edges higher, business confidence next

The New Zealand dollar is in positive territory in the Tuesday session. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.7186, up 0.32%. The kiwi has surged 4.17% in October as the US dollar has been struggling. NZ Business Confidence looms. New Zealand has experienced relatively few Covid cases, but this has come...
actionforex.com

New Zealand ANZ business confidence dropped to 13.4 in Oct

New Zealand ANZ Business Confidence was finalized at -13.4 in October, down from September’s -7.2. Own Activity Outlook rose from prior month’s 18.2 to 21.7. Export intentions rose from 7.4 to 8.6. Investment intentions rose from 9.2 to 13.8. Employment intentions dropped from 14.1 to 10.9. Cost expectations rose from 84.2 to 87.2. Pricing expectations rose from 58.1 to 65.5. Inflation expectations rose further from 3.02 to 3.45.
Reuters

France consumer confidence dipped in October as inflation concerns mount

PARIS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - French consumer confidence levels fell in October compared to the previous month, missing market forecasts, as concerns over inflation hit sentiment. The INSEE official statistics agency said its measure for French consumer confidence fell to 99 points in October from 101 in September. Fourteen analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a figure of 101 for the October reading.
FXStreet.com

German business confidence under pressure as supply disruptions weigh

Mostly tier 2 data out today. Although not normally a market mover, August US house prices is an interesting release given that the pandemic rally has been followed by some deceleration in prices over the summer. We will also keep an eye on the Richmond Fed manufacturing index. The 60...
mining.com

Gold price back above $1,800 as Fed prepares to taper asset purchases

Gold prices surpassed the key $1,800 level on Monday as investors continue to assess the Federal Reserve’s likely response to inflationary pressures after its chair said last week that inflation “could last longer than expected.”. Spot gold gained 0.8% by 11:30 a.m. EDT to trade at $1,807.99/oz, its highest in...
actionforex.com

Aussie Dips On Soft Confidence Data

The Australian dollar has reversed directions in the Thursday session. AUD/USD is trading at 0.7487, down 0.39% on the day. In Asia, the pair rose to 0.7564, its highest level since July 6th. It has been a strong week for the Australian currency, as the US dollar remains under pressure. Even with today’s decline, AUD/USD is still up 0.88% this week.
US News and World Report

Euro Zone Business Growth Slowed in October, Prices Soared -PMIs

LONDON (Reuters) -Growth in euro zone business activity slowed this month as firms faced soaring costs due to supply-chain constraints, while the bloc's dominant service industry struggled amid ongoing COVID-19 concerns, a survey showed on Friday. IHS Markit's Flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), a good gauge of overall economic...
