Euro Dips As Business Confidence Slows

Investors are pondering the balance between inflation and its potential impact on growth. Admittedly, markets these days often see hard data a bit as outdated. Even so, with the EMU Q3 growth estimate and the October CPI, investors today received a high profile update on both variables. In the past, Europe often lacked strong (real as well as nominal) growth. At least for now is no big issue anymore. EMU Q3 GDP growth printed at 2.2% Q/Q and 3.7% Y/Y, slightly stronger than expected. Only few details on the composition are available. Austria (3.3% Q/Q), France (3.0%), Portugal (2.9%) and Italy (2.6%) outperformed. Still, inflation data grabbed most attention. EMU October inflation jumped 0.8% M/M to be up 4.1% y/y (from 3.4%). Energy prices evidently were a major driver, but core inflation (2.1% Y/Y) also surpassed the 2.0% barrier. ECB’s Lagarde yesterday reiterated that the conditions of the ECB’s forward guidance on inflation are not fulfilled. However, with this kind of data, the ECB’s assessment probably will be ever more difficult to explain both to citizens and markets. From a growth point view, the question also arises whether de EMU economy still needs current ultra-accommodative monetary policy. The BoE, the Bank of Canada and others recently concluded this isn’t the case anymore. EMU data seldom trigger abrupt moves, but yesterday’s post-ECB trends continue unabatedly. German/EMU yields recaptured the steep uptrend that was lost temporarily earlier this week. German yields rose between 1.4 bp (2-y) and 7.0 bp (10-y). The very long end again was the exception (30-y: -0.5 bp). The decomposition between real rates and inflation expectations was astonishing! The move is driven by an impressive rise in real yields. The 10-y EMU inflation swap nosedived 12 bp!!! This rise in real yields probably also explains the further widening in peripheral spreads. Greek and Italian 10-y spreads vs Germany widened 20 bps and 8 bps respectively. Such moves don’t make it easier for the ECB to maintain favourable financing conditions across the euro zone. Moves in US bond markets are similar, but a bit less outspoken with the 5-y yield rising 4 bp, the 10-y 2.5 bps and the 30-y easing 1 bp.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO