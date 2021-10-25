Elliott Wave Analysis: Gold and Silver Eye More Upside

Finally, November is here, and the initial setup for the first week will be challenging, especially for the Gold market. We expect the Federal Reserve to acknowledge the effectiveness of the QE program since the pandemic started, and with Covid cases declining, there will now be a need to taper. They will reduce asset purchases by $15 billion each month, effectively taking it to zero by June, when their focus shifts to interest rate hikes. Additionally, Friday, we will have the latest jobs reading, and with two straight months of disappointing figures, we could be setting ourselves up for a blowout number.

