CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Elliott Wave Analysis: Gold and Silver Eye More Upside

By Elliott Wave Financial Service
actionforex.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrecious metals are trading higher. GOLD eyes higher above 1836. Silver looks to move more upside. Gold is trying to make higher highs and higher swing lows since the end of September, but the...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

Gold Analysis: Drops Below 1,775.00

On Friday, the yellow metal’s price plunged to the 1,772.35 level, before starting to recover. On Monday, the recovery of the price had retraced to the 1,790.00 level and the previously passed support line of the last week’s low levels. If the price passes the resistance of the 1,790.00 mark,...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Analysis: Drops To 1.3650

The GBP/USD broke the channel up pattern at mid-day on Friday. The event resulted in a sharp decline to the 1.3670 level. Afterwards, a short lived recovery found resistance in the 1.3700 mark. By the middle of Monday’s European trading hours, the pair had reached the 1.3650 level. In the...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Gold Hovers Within SMAs In Horizontal Trajectory

Gold is struggling to remain above the 1,800 handle and has been still hovering within a consolidation area of 1,723-1,834 since June 16. The simple moving averages (SMAs) are generally flat and converging, implying a more neutral price behavior. Technically, the RSI is flattening around the neutral threshold of 50,...
MARKETS
WTOP

Gold and silver lower

The November gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,783.00 an ounce — down $18.60. The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $23.95 an ounce — down 17 cents. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published,...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Eye#Precious Metals#Elliott Wave Analysis
kitco.com

Gold and Silver action brutal

Markets are always a challenge and never make it easy. Day traders get tortured by price action like we have seen the past few days in Gold, Silver, and Platinum. For the fifth day in a row, the metals looked poised to run and failed miserably. This type of trade...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold/Silver: Our other top commodity picks

Finally, November is here, and the initial setup for the first week will be challenging, especially for the Gold market. We expect the Federal Reserve to acknowledge the effectiveness of the QE program since the pandemic started, and with Covid cases declining, there will now be a need to taper. They will reduce asset purchases by $15 billion each month, effectively taking it to zero by June, when their focus shifts to interest rate hikes. Additionally, Friday, we will have the latest jobs reading, and with two straight months of disappointing figures, we could be setting ourselves up for a blowout number.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Elliott Wave analysis: Above 1.1700, EUR/USD may rise impulsively

ECB leaves key rates unchanged in October and EURUSD is higher after ECB press conference yesterday after Christine Lagarde acknowledged that high inflation is likely to last longer than they initially anticipated. As per Elliott Wave analysis, EURUSD is at the third wave of recovery which will ideally be wave...
CURRENCIES
kitco.com

Gold and silver hit a speed bump

Not much has changed with gold, silver and platinum. They are all in uptrends and are ready to run. Yes, they had a rough Tuesday and are lower this morning; however, the overall pattern has not changed. There is no question that they could reverse to short again and will at some point.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
WTOP

Gold and silver edge higher

The October gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,793.30 an ounce, up 60 cents. The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $24.16 an ounce, up seven cents. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast,...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Eyes More Upsides Above 0.7550

AUD/USD gained pace above the 0.7450 resistance zone. A key bullish trend line is forming with support near 0.7435 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD is consolidating below 1.1650, and GBP/USD is stuck below 1.3800. The US Gross Domestic Product could grow 5.4% in Q3 2021 (Preliminary). AUD/USD Technical Analysis. The...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Elliott Wave View: Nasdaq (NQ) Should Continue Higher

Nasdaq Futures (NQ) breaks to a new all time high above the previous peak on September 7, 2021 at 15708.75. This suggests that buyers remain in control and the next leg higher has started. Short term Elliott Wave view suggests the rally from October 6, 2021 low is unfolding as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Up from October 6 low, wave ((i)) ended at 14754.75 and pullback in wave ((ii)) ended at 14422.50. Index then resumes higher in wave ((iii)) towards 15701. Internal of wave ((iii)) unfolded as another 5 waves in lesser degree. Up from wave ((ii)), wave (i) ended at 15001.25 and dips in wave (ii) ended at 14586.50.
STOCKS
investing.com

GBP/USD Rebounds, More Upside In The Offing

GBP/USD traded higher on Tuesday after hitting support at the upside line drawn from the low of Sept. 30. Overall, the price structure remains of higher highs and higher lows above that line, and thus, we would consider the near-term outlook to be positive. Bullish View. However, we would like...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Elliott Wave Analysis: Ripple may retest 1.0 support before turning higher

As per Elliott Wave analysis, Ripple is still doing well in the 4-hour chart, but seems like it's trying to retest 1.0 support level as part of a complex W-X-Y correction in wave (B)/(2) before we will see more upside within wave C/3 least up to 1.25 - 1.40 area or higher. However, there's also a chance for a bullish triangle in wave (B) as a count #2 in case if XRP jumps straight up to 1.25 - 1.40 area. As long as it's trading above 0.85 invalidation level, we remain bullish, but below that level, game could change.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH slowly returns above $4,200, more upside to follow?

Ethereum price analysis is bullish today. ETH/USD set higher local high. Next target at $4,400 all-time high. Ethereum price analysis is bullish today as a new higher high has been set after bullish momentum overnight. Therefore we assume ETH/USD will continue higher and reach the $4,400 mark next. The cryptocurrency...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold and silver ready to run

Monday was a solid day of gains for gold, silver, and platinum; however, none reached their key resistance levels. The patterns are setting up nicely and we would consider step one completed. For the rally to continue, we must reach the levels of resistance, which are $25 for silver, $1,820...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Mild price losses for gold, silver, on routine consolidation

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are a bit weaker in early U.S. trading Tuesday, on some...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USO United States oil fund long term cycles and Elliott Wave analysis

Firstly the USO instrument inception date was 4/10/2006. CL_F Crude Oil put in an all time high at 147.27 in July 2008. USO put in an all time high at 953.36 in July 2008 noted on the monthly chart. The decline from there into the February 2009 lows was in three swings. An a-b-c in red although it was a very steep pullback.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Gold Analysis: Increases Volatility

On Friday, at 12:15 GMT, gold suddenly surged broke the channel up pattern and pierced the 1,800.00 level. The following surge stopped at the 1,812.60/1,814.20 zone. At 15:00 GMT, the yellow metal’s price plummeted to the support of the broken channel pattern near 1,785.00. By the middle of Monday’s European...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy