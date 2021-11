Target is always trying to make the customer experience as nice, friendly and easy as possible. If you notice that if you are waiting in line to check out, they generally will do whatever they can to get the line moving if they can. They will try and open another register, if they can, use the customer service desk if possible, and if you are paying with a card, they have that extra spot before the self-checkout to help people not paying with cash. I was told that they are told to have a goal of "no line" whenever possible.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO