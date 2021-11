EURUSD has seen a sharp reversal lower last week and finished the Friday below trendline support which means that trend can be turning bearish now, especially as the drop looks impulsive. As such we will look for more weakness after a rally in three waves. The first resistance is at 1.1580-1.16 and the second area is at 1.1610-1.1640.

MARKETS ・ 20 HOURS AGO