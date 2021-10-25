There will be no fighting at a Foo Fighters show. Or else.

Dave Grohl told Vulture in an interview published Tuesday that Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain considered replacing him as the band’s drummer. The subject came up when Craig Jenkins of Vulture asked Grohl about a piece by journalist Michael Azerrad that claimed that during the American tour for “In Utero,” Cobain was heard yelling in his hotel room about “firing” Grohl.
Vanilla Fudge drummer Carmine Appice isn't too happy about The Go-Go's finally joining the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In a new interview with Forbes, Apice called the most successful all-female group in rock history a "wimpy" act that's not Rock and Roll. The Go-Go's will be inducted into the Rock Hall on Saturday, alongside Todd Rundgren, Foo Fighters, Jay-Z, Carole King, and Tina Turner.
Foo Fighters have announced a pre-Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony concert for Thursday, October 28th at the House of Blues in Cleveland. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster. The show is starts at 8 pm and requires proof of negative FDA-authorized COVID-19 test within 48 hours...
Dave Grohl is the true embodiment of a rockstar. Initially rising to prominence as the drummer of the iconic '90s grunge band Nirvana, Grohl would end up blazing his own trail to rock greatness following vocalist Kurt Cobain's untimely 1994 death. Following the demise of Nirvana, Grohl would go on to form Foo Fighters, a band that has gone on to win 11 Grammy Awards and sell millions of records worldwide.
Foo Fighters are celebrating their 25th anniversary and the release of their new album, Medicine at Midnight, by collaborating with TATENOKAWA to create an original sake: Foo Fighters × Tatenokawa Junmai Daiginjo Hansho Gin. "Hansho Gin" translates to "Midnight Silver." You can watch the promotional video for the collab below.
Items from Foo Fighters, Randy Rhoads, Tina Turner and more will be on display at a special Rock Hall 2021 Inductee Exhibit. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is gearing up for its 2021 induction ceremonies, and ahead of the festivities, the Hall has announced a special Rock Hall 2021 Inductee Exhibit. The display will feature guitars used by Dave Grohl and Randy Rhoads, plus some other items that honor the latest inductees.
Foo Fighters and Machine Gun Kelly are among the nominees for the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards. Dave Grohl and company will compete in the Best Rock category, as will Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, Kings of Leon, Måneskin and The Killers. Imagine Dragons and Måneskin are also up for the all-genre...
Watch Foo Fighters guitarist Pat Smear go shopping with the Spice Girls in this throwback video from 1997. Pat Smear was a touring guitarist for Nirvana and once he heard some of Dave Grohl's tapes, he went on to become a part of the Foo Fighters, as well. This throwback video from 1997 shows the guitarist going to the mall with the Spice Girls to celebrate the release of their second album Spiceworld.
Jay-Z’s added another title to a resume that includes rapper, songwriter, Grammy winner, billionaire business mogul, and global icon — Hall of Famer. The self-proclaimed “greatest rapper alive” was inducted Saturday night as part of an eclectic 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class that included Foo Fighters, Carole King, Tina Turner, The Go-Gos and Todd Rundgren. Once a […]
Foo Fighters will celebrate their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with a pop-up performance at Cleveland, OH’s House of Blues on Thursday, October 28th. The performance at the House of Blues will come two days before Foo Fighters are inducted—by Sir Paul McCartney—into Cleveland’s nearby Rock & Roll Hall of Fame during Saturday’s ceremony. Other performers set to be inducted include Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Go’s, Jay-Z, and Todd Rundgren.
The Foo Fighters and The Strokes lead the lineups for the 2022 installments of the Lollapalooza Argentina and Lollapalooza Brasil festivals, organizers have announced. The two rock acts will be joined by Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, A$AP Rocky and Martin Garrix as headliners for next year's events, which will also include Machine Gun Kelly, Alan Walker, Jack Harlow, Alesso, Jane's Addiction, Kaytranada, Phoebe Bridgers, Turnstile, Idles and more.
“In my mind, he’s alive,” said Devo’s Gerald Casale of David Bowe. “A guy like Bowie, because of the body of work he left and the legacy he left, he’s alive,” said Casale, who remembered when the band met Bowie while working on their 1978 debut Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo!
From the file labeled "Great job, Internet!" comes this adaptation of the sugary pop of ABBA set in the world of the bloodsucking undead. With Halloween coming up this weekend, what's not to like?.
It's been 30 years since the release of Road Apples and The Tragically Hip has gone into the archives to create this massive box set due next month. Wow.
Kind of a Halloween-y thing this weekend. Being a rock star comes with all sorts of privileges: Money, fame, plenty of sex, lots of drugs. But those things can of course also be very dangerous. Take the case of Slash. In September 1992, Guns N' Roses was on tour with...
TikTok is a super-unicorn, a social media network that's not only survived but challenging for (and in some quarters already achieving) supremacy over the big boys in the space. And if you're an artist and you don't have your music available for TikTokers, you're missing out on a lot of cash. Hey, even The Beatles part of things now (@TheBeatles).
Drew Tetz makes a certain kind of record based on an old moving pictures technique. They're called Phénakistoscope animations. (Via Larry) Weekly Canadian music sales and streaming stats: 25 October 2021 →.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – If I told you one of the biggest rock bands in the world played a concert in front of maybe 2,000 people on a weeknight in Cleveland, would you believe me?. It’s the kind of moment perhaps only the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductions can create. And we’re still a couple of days away from the 2021 ceremony.
The last time Dave Grohl was at a Cleveland music venue as small as the House of Blues, it was probably in the mid to late 2000s when, while in town for a show, he popped by the Beachland Ballroom as a fan to see The Sounds. (Surely someone who was also at that concert has a better memory than this addle-minded writer and knows the exact year.)
