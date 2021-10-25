Mouro lamp by Patricia Perez for Case Furniture

The green artwork in the living room is a piece of painted glass by Kevin Harman.
When an active young family from New York City was relocating to a 7,838-square-foot waterfront property in Miami, they entrusted Allen Saunders Design with some clear priorities for their newly built residence. They wanted comfort, functionality and “a timeless modern aesthetic” to pair with contemporary Balinese-inspired architecture, according to Saunders. It’s no surprise, then, that the entry foyer—the main artery of the home both for those who live there and for visitors—is the manifestation of all those desires.
Creating an entryway with a mix of organic...
