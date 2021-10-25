Major forwarder on how to reduce the bottlenecks at Long Beach

(Los Angeles, CA) — Move it or get fined. That’s the message from officials with the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. They announced yesterday they will start fining transportation companies that let cargo containers sit at shipping terminals for too long. Companies will have nine days to move containers that are supposed to be transported on trucks. After that, a 100-dollar fine will be handed out. That’s 100-dollars per container, per day. This is the latest effort to ease a cargo processing backlog at the ports.

