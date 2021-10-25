CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Look! Cheyenne's Sky Was Pink This Morning!

By Mat Murdock
 7 days ago
I always like to think of Wyoming as having a "magic sky". When I say that, I mean that it's the most gorgeous sky that I've ever seen in my life. It's so big and keeps going. It's like sitting on the beach and looking across the ocean and...

Related
106.3 Cowboy Country

The "Northwest" Pole Is Coming To Downtown Cheyenne

We have made it to the somewhat awkward part of the year where we just finished Halloween and Thanksgiving is up next. There are plenty of Thanksgiving purists that will be annoyed that I'm pushing through the gathering holiday, but I promise you, I'm not. 2021 has been the fastest moving year in the past 2000, so we need to prepare ourselves for the holiday season properly.
CHEYENNE, WY
106.3 Cowboy Country

November Brings Great Country Artists for Live Shows in Cheyenne

The month of November is going to be pretty good to Cheyenne in terms of live shows from some great artists in the Country genre!. About the time that November rolls around, every one starts thinking of Thanksgiving, the transition from fall to winter-esque weather, and the fast approaching holiday season in general. But in Cheyenne, we'll have some high quality acts in the realm of Country music that we're looking forward to throughout the new month.
CHEYENNE, WY
106.3 Cowboy Country

Study Finds Least Popular Fast Food Joint in Wyoming, and It's Wrong!

A recent study listed the least popular fast food joint in the state of Wyoming and there's no way this can be accurate. I'm basing this notion, not on my opinion alone, but the fact that this particular fast food spot in Wyoming is known to be a go-to among peers and other acquaintances. It's also constantly busy during its business hours and that has nothing to do with its customer service, which is relatively quick.
WYOMING STATE
Cheyenne, WY
State
Wyoming State
106.3 Cowboy Country

Wyoming Historic Governors' Mansion Is Setting up For Christmas 2021

We're inching closer to the beginning of the holiday season, whether we like it or not. I'm sure we like it, we're not a town full of Grinches. Christmas time in Cheyenne is also a really special and beautiful time. The snow falls and lands on the wonderfully decorated scenes across Downtown Cheyenne. Ok, maybe it's MY favorite. But, still, there are a lot of special events lined up for the Holiday Season here in the Capital City.
WYOMING STATE
106.3 Cowboy Country

Rain, Snow Expected For Halloween In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is forecasting a cool, wet, and possibly snowy Halloween on Sunday night for southeast Wyoming. A chilling change in the weather is moving in just in time for Halloween this year! A cold front will sweep down from the north during the day on Saturday, and bring dropping temperatures and chilly northerly winds behind it, although the exact timing of the front is still uncertain. Expect increasing cloud cover and temperatures in the 50s, except in Converse and Niobrara counties where temperatures may struggle to break out of the 40s. Sunday will be much colder, especially east of I-25. Highs will be in the 30s to low 40s with cloudy skies and light rain/snow showers developing. Snow coverage may increase overnight.
WYOMING STATE
106.3 Cowboy Country

What is the Most Popular Beer in Wyoming?

If you ask any beer drinker throughout southeast Wyoming what their favorite beer is, you might get a ton of different answers. You may get an answer that is specific to a brewery either in Cheyenne or Laramie, or you may get someone answering that with a typical domestic beer. You might even get some who answer with an imported beer. A recent report claims that they know what the most popular beer is in Wyoming...
WYOMING STATE
106.3 Cowboy Country

The 'Best Hidden Gem Mexican Restaurant' in Wyoming is Just Off I-80

From Cheyenne to Laramie, you can definitely find some pretty solid Mexican restaurants and food trucks. You might even think there would be a chance that either of the southeast Wyoming cities might be home to the best Mexican restaurants in Wyoming. And if not, probably one of the other bigger cities in the state, like Jackson or maybe Casper, right? Nope, but Wyoming's best hidden gem of a Mexican restaurant would definitely be a great stop along a road trip.
WYOMING STATE
106.3 Cowboy Country

Cheers! Capital Cinema 16 In Cheyenne Can Now Serve Beer And Wine

Date night just got a whole lot better! Last night the City of Cheyenne granted Capital Cinema 16 in Cheyenne a liquor license so they can now serve beer and wine to patrons. This is on the heels of opening the newest wing of the theater called "Club 21" which is for adults 21 and over only. This will be one of the locations in the theater where you'll be able to purchase wine or beer. The plan is to allow consumption in Club 21, movie auditoriums, and the dining area.
CHEYENNE, WY
106.3 Cowboy Country

Cheyenne NWS: 70 MPH Winds May Blast SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says winds of up to 70 miles per hour could it southeast Wyoming into Tuesday, Oct. 26. The agency posted this statement on its website: "Heads up! A prolonged period of strong winds is expected across portions of the area over the next several days. An initial burst of stronger winds will commence across Carbon County by late tonight, continuing through much of the day on Monday and perhaps lingering into early Tuesday morning. A High Wind Warning has been issued for these areas from Midnight MDT tonight until 6 AM MDT Tuesday. After a very brief lull, winds will quickly ramp up again near Arlington and Elk Mountain on Tuesday morning, possibly spreading across the central Laramie Range and adjacent high plains during the afternoon and evening hours on Tuesday. Winds could remain elevated in the wind corridors (Arlington/Bordeaux/Vedauwoo) through the end of the work week, causing an extended period of travel difficulties along Interstates 80 and 25. West to southwest winds around 60-70 MPH will be common through at least mid week. Strong cross winds may be extremely dangerous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. High Wind Warnings may need to be extended in both space and time over the next few days."
WYOMING STATE
