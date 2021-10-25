Look! Cheyenne’s Sky Was Pink This Morning!

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says winds of up to 70 miles per hour could it southeast Wyoming into Tuesday, Oct. 26. The agency posted this statement on its website: "Heads up! A prolonged period of strong winds is expected across portions of the area over the next several days. An initial burst of stronger winds will commence across Carbon County by late tonight, continuing through much of the day on Monday and perhaps lingering into early Tuesday morning. A High Wind Warning has been issued for these areas from Midnight MDT tonight until 6 AM MDT Tuesday. After a very brief lull, winds will quickly ramp up again near Arlington and Elk Mountain on Tuesday morning, possibly spreading across the central Laramie Range and adjacent high plains during the afternoon and evening hours on Tuesday. Winds could remain elevated in the wind corridors (Arlington/Bordeaux/Vedauwoo) through the end of the work week, causing an extended period of travel difficulties along Interstates 80 and 25. West to southwest winds around 60-70 MPH will be common through at least mid week. Strong cross winds may be extremely dangerous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. High Wind Warnings may need to be extended in both space and time over the next few days."

