Visual Art

Museum of the Moon Festival

maceandcrown.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoto credit to Elena Harris, assistant photography editor. “Museum of the Moon”...

www.maceandcrown.com

Plano Magazine

Otsukimi Moon Viewing Festival returns

The largest one-day Japanese cultural celebration in North Texas is returning to Frisco Nov. 20. On Monday, The Japan-America Society of Dallas Fort Worth and the Crow Museum of Asian Art at the University of Texas at Dallas jointly announced the return of the Otsukimi Moon Viewing Festival. It will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 20 at Simpson Plaza at Frisco Square.
DALLAS, TX
WLOX

Blue Moon beer tasting kicks off the 43rd Peter Anderson Festival

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday night in Ocean Springs, the 43rd Peter Anderon Arts and Crafts Festival kicked off with the Blue Moon beer tasting event. Live music, food, and of course Blue Moon beer welcomed guests to the Jackson Pearl, a venue that is as much a piece of art as the paintings donning the walls inside. Owner Chari Davis said this event space is the perfect fit to launch this year’s Peter Anderson Festival.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
hometownstations.com

Armstrong Air and Space Museum celebrates Halloween with "Boo! On the Moon"

It’s getting a little spooky over at the Armstrong Air and Space Museum for their Boo! On the Moon event. Every year, the museum likes to get into the Halloween spirit and deck the whole place out with spiderwebs, ghouls, and pumpkins. On Saturday (10/30/2021), families were seen making their way through the museum dressed in costumes, and the workers dressed up too. What’s a Halloween event without candy? Little ones were given treats along the way.
FESTIVAL
skiddle.com

SAYIN? Hunters Full Moon

Such a great event,with such diverse performers,a most enjoyable night,with great prices for food and beer...would highly recommend this event ð?¤©ð?¤©ð?¤©
ENTERTAINMENT
publicradiotulsa.org

Museum Confidential

Think of a museum. Any museum. Which artworks get to be displayed, and which don't, and why? Where do they keep all the unshown (or unshowable) pieces? And why do they keep them at all? And just how does one pack/ship/transport a priceless painting or sculpture? Museum Confidential a new and unprecedented exhibition at Philbrook Museum of Art that explores such questions. The show opens on October 13th, which is also when Museum Confidential: The Podcast will arrive. It's a collaboration (to be posted twice monthly) between Jeff Martin of Philbrook and Scott Gregory of Public Radio Tulsa -- and it'll cover the same fertile ground as the exhibit itself...as in, what really goes on "behind the scenes" at a museum?
TULSA, OK
fwtx.com

Photo of the Month: Spooky Moon

The Fort Worth sky showcased a rare occurrence on Aug. 22 when a phenomenon known as the Sturgeon Moon rose over the city — named so, because this time of year is supposedly peak fishing season for the giant sturgeon of the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac. Photographer Matt Lantz captured this moment near the Tarrant County Courthouse, with the moon framing what he calls “one of the most photogenic buildings in all of Fort Worth.”
FORT WORTH, TX
wgvunews.org

Holland Museum

The Holland Museum presents Dia do Los Muertos, Day of the Dead this weekend, a free family program, a partnership with LAUP. We talk to Education and Community Outreach Manager Michelle Stempien.
HOLLAND, MI
WBAY Green Bay

Local museums participate in Wisconsin Science Festival

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Science Festival kicked off Thursday with activities happening across the state, including here in Northeast Wisconsin. The Building for Kids children’s museum in Appleton has different STEM projects that kids can do, like making a robot out of toothbrush bristles and a button battery.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Ledger

Old-fashioned family fun: Lake Wales History Museum hosts annual Pioneer Days Festival

Regarded as a celebration of history and heritage, the 45th Annual Pioneer Days Festival, hosted by The Lake Wales History Museum, will be held this weekend. The free community festival, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 23 and Sunday, Oct. 24, will feature a heritage village that includes dozens of historical demonstrations of pioneer camps and early American trades.
earlycountynews.com

Memories in the Museum

ECHODELL. Built in 1840, Echodell (left), just north of Jakin, drifted into ruin after being built and lived in by three generations of descendants of Dempsey Harrell. It is located on Old River...
JAKIN, GA
My 1053 WJLT

Watch Bizarre Red Flying Object Spotted in Illinois Just Disappear

It's a bird, it's a plane, nope just a bizarre red/orange object in the sky that no one has any idea what it is. Personally, and I don't know why I think it looks like a plane. I mean I can see the wings and the body of the plane. Why it's that color and not a regular color of an airplane, that I can't explain, but it does look like an airplane to me.
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

Enormous ‘Mystery’ Squid Filmed Haunting a Shipwreck Has Marine Biologists Stunned

For centuries, sailors told tales of monsters lurking in the ocean’s depths. Today, science has largely demystified those monsters. Now, we know they’re giant squid or some form of whale. However, scientific demystification doesn’t make seeing one of these massive creatures any less shocking. Last year, researchers on the Red Sea learned this first hand. Their entire team was stunned to see a massive mystery squid inhabiting a shipwreck.
WILDLIFE
Grant Piper News

Four Likely Effects From The Solar Flare Due To Hit Sunday

Artist recreation of a solar flare hitting Earth.NASA. The sun just fired off a massive Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) from a sunspot pointed directly at the Earth. These solar events are common but the strength and positioning of this particular burst are set to affect the Earth more than usual. The sun is a volatile being that frequently shoots matter and radiation into space at regular intervals. Most of the time, these streams fly harmlessly off into the empty void. Since the Earth orbits on a single plane, being caught in one of these ejections is not super common. Many of these flares are mild in strength but the one detected this week was categorized an X strength eruption - the strongest possible designation.
purewow.com

Queen Elizabeth Releases a Rare Personal Statement & Signs It ‘Elizabeth R’

Queen Elizabeth is sending an important message to Antigua and Barbuda in honor of a very special milestone. On Monday, the 95-year-old monarch shared a statement to Sir Rodney Williams, governor-general of the country, on the 40th anniversary of its independence. The message, which was posted on Instagram, read, “It...
WORLD

