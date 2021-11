The Toledo chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) will be holding weekly workshops designed for school age youth with a mental health diagnosis and/or who are living with a loved one with a mental health diagnosis. The program aims to give the youth facts about mental illnesses while helping them to develop coping skills in the home, school, and community. It also helps the kids form lasting bonds and friendships with peers living a similar experience. The negative stigma surrounding mental health can be changed as younger generations utilize resources like NAMI to learn about it and find ways to counter how our society perceives the stigma.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 7 DAYS AGO