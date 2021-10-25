Fred Durst Teases Art for New Limp Bizkit Album, Hints at Halloween Release

Toronto's premiere buzz band, Wine Lips, have just released their latest full-length LP Mushroom Death Sex Bummer Party on Montreal's Stomp Records. Fans of psych, punk and garage rock will be salivating over this 11 track platter which delivers ferocious performances showcasing the band's knack for tight beats, slick harmonies, and mesmerizing guitar licks. Accompanying the new album is their rock 'n' roll bloodbath of a video for the single In the Clear. The video, which was directed by Ciarán Downes, filmed by Jamie Gagain and edited by Ciarán Downes and Taylor Lucas is a tongue in cheek look at overreactions and self-diagnosis. Singer Cam Hilborn describes the video by saying, "We wanted to play off a person's reaction to some bad news but in a very over exaggerated way. The video follows a clown who has just been given news that he is an expecting father on a parody of the Maury Show. The result is the clown having a complete meltdown and going on a killing spree."

ROCK MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO