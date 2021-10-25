CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fred Durst Teases Art for New Limp Bizkit Album, Hints at Halloween Release

By Philip Trapp
 7 days ago
UPDATE: New album artwork teases added below. Last week, Limp Bizkit vocalist Fred Durst was polling his and the band's followers about which new Bizkit songs he should drop. He also asked if the returning rap-rock veterans should release another single or just issue their entire long-awaited new album...

Lawton, OK
