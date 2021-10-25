CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 25 fastest-growing historically Black colleges and universities

By Hilary Burns
 7 days ago
While historically Black colleges and universities have collectively...

hngnews.com

Oct. 29 fundraiser will send MG students to tour historically black colleges

An Oct. 29 fundraiser at Doundrins Distillery in Cottage Grove will help local students of color envision a future in college. Monona Grove High School’s Black Student Union (BSU) has paired up with Forever Friends -- a group focused on supporting diversity efforts in the district -- to raise money for Monona Grove students to visit historically black colleges and universities (HBCU).
COTTAGE GROVE, WI
Largest Phoenix-Area Colleges and Universities

Surveyed list ranked by on-campus enrollment for the fall 2021 semester. Other information points include online-only enrollment, in-state tuition per credit hour, out-of-state tuition per credit hour, number of faculty full-time and part-time, Valley president and year founded locally.
COLLEGES
WAAY-TV

UNA becomes fastest-growing university in state with record-breaking enrollment

The University of North Alabama has achieved yet another semester with record-breaking enrollment, making it the fastest-growing university in Alabama, officials announced Monday. UNA had more than 8,800 students enrolled for the fall 2021 semester, the 11th semester in a row with record enrollment, the university said in a release...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Last Five Years
case.edu

Case Western Reserve University forms partnerships with Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Minority Serving Institutions

New Graduate Student North Star Award scholarship program deepens commitment to diversity and inclusion. Case Western Reserve University is partnering with nine Minority Serving Institutions and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to offer scholarships that cover at least 30% of tuition for dozens of the university’s leading graduate programs. The partnership will also establish long-lasting, collaborative research and teaching relationships between these universities.
COLLEGES
lackawanna.edu

Lackawanna College Amongst Fastest Growing Colleges

Lackawanna College is ranked as the fastest-growing private, nonprofit college in the United States by the Chronicle of Higher Education on their Fastest-Growing Colleges, 2009-2019 list. This amazing growth validates that we are meeting the needs of our students, parents, and our communities. Lackawanna College continues to set a standard...
SCRANTON, PA
lackawanna.edu

Lackawanna College Ranked Amongst Fastest-Growing Colleges

SCRANTON, Pa. – Oct. 21, 2021 – Lackawanna College is ranked as the fastest-growing private, nonprofit college in the nation by the Chronicle of Higher Education on their Fastest-Growing Colleges, 2009-2019 list. The publication displays a Fall 2019 enrollment growth of 33% with students enrolled at a bachelor’s or an associate degree institution compared to 2009.
SCRANTON, PA
