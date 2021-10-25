CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Lebanese judge charges 68 over deadly clashes south Beirut

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TmJJ6_0cbs5cKY00
Lebanon A supporter of the Shiite Amal group fires in the air during the funeral processions of Hassan Jamil Nehmeh, who was killed during Thursday clashes, in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Dozens of gunmen opened fire in the air Friday south of Beirut during the funeral of persons killed in hours of gun battles between heavily armed gunmen the day before that left several people dead and terrorized the residents of Beirut. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) (Bilal Hussein)

BEIRUT — (AP) — A Lebanese judge has charged 68 people in this month's deadly clashes in Beirut that left seven people dead and dozens wounded, the state news agency reported Monday.

The clashes in south Beirut on Oct. 14 was the worst fighting in the capital in years and broke out during a Hezbollah-organized protest against the judge leading the investigation into last year’s massive Beirut port blast.

The National News Agency said Judge Fadi Akiki, a government representative at the military court, charged the 68 people with crimes including murder, attempted murder, inciting sectarian strife, having unlicensed weapons and sabotage.

The battle went on for five hours between supporters of Lebanon’s two powerful Shiite factions, Hezbollah and Amal, and gunmen believed to be supporters of the Christian Lebanese Forces party. It took place on the line between Beirut’s Chiyah and Ain el-Rumaneh neighborhoods, the same frontline that bisected the capital into warring sections during the country’s civil war.

Also on Monday, Lebanon's military intelligence agency summoned the head of the Lebanese Forces, Samir Geagea, to give testimony regarding the deadly clashes. He was asked to appear before military investigators on Wednesday.

Geagea has said that he refuses to be questioned by Akiki unless the judge first questions Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. It wasn't immediately clear if he will appear before investigators.

The NNA said 18 people are in detention while the remaining 50 remain at large. It did not give a breakdown showing to which groups the 68 belong.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Beirut port blast judge still wants to question ex-ministers

BEIRUT (AP) — A judicial official says the judge leading Lebanon’s probe into last year’s massive port explosion has renewed his summonses of two former ministers for questioning. Judge Tarek Bitar’s decision Tuesday comes despite intense criticism from the country’s powerful Hezbollah group of the direction of the long-running investigation. Hezbollah’s leader has accused Bitar of politicizing the probe and called on the government to remove him. Recent criticism of Bitar was followed last week by protests by supporters of Hezbollah and its allies against the judge that descended into violence unseen in Lebanon in years. The ex-ministers were summoned to appear on Oct. 29.
MIDDLE EAST
Public Radio International PRI

What do the deadly clashes in Beirut mean for the port explosion investigation?

Last week, a rally against Tarek Bitar, the Lebanese judge in charge of investigating the Beirut port blast, turned parts of the capital into a war zone. Clashes left at least seven people dead. Now the question is this: How can the investigation move forward? The World’s Shirin Jaafari reports.
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hassan Nasrallah
Person
Samir Geagea
Huron Daily Tribune

Lebanese man severely injured in Beirut port blast dies

BEIRUT (AP) — A Lebanese man who was critically injured in the massive explosion at Beirut’s port last year died Wednesday nearly 15 months after the blast, his cousin said. Abbas Mazloum was at work at a restaurant near the port when the blast occurred in August last year, throwing...
ACCIDENTS
newschain

Lebanese man dies 15 months after being hurt in Beirut port explosion

A Lebanese man who was critically injured in the massive explosion at Beirut’s port last year died Wednesday nearly 15 months after the blast, his cousin said. Abbas Mazloum was at work at a restaurant near the port when the blast occurred in August last year, throwing him into a wall. He suffered severe injuries to his spine and a head wound that required 45 stitches.
ACCIDENTS
WSB Radio

EXPLAINER: Why Saudi Arabia is upset, lashing out at Lebanon

BEIRUT — (AP) — A televised remark by a game show host turned Cabinet minister in Lebanon about the war in Yemen has taken the country’s crisis with Saudi Arabia to new depths. Anger over George Kordahi’s comments led to steps by Gulf Arab countries that further isolate Lebanon and...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hezbollah#Beirut#Lebanese People#Lebanon#Murder#Ap#The National News Agency#Shiite#Nna#The Associated Press
Shore News Network

Three charged over deadly chemicals blast in Germany

BERLIN (Reuters) – German prosecutors charged three people on Tuesday over an explosion at a chemicals park in western Germany in which seven people died, accusing them of killing and causing an explosion by recklessness. In a statement, Cologne prosecutors said they suspected the three of having allowed chemicals in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Lebanon PM warns country on ‘downhill slope’ as diplomatic spat with Gulf countries worsens

Lebanon’s prime minister has warned his country was on a “downhill slope” as a bitter diplomatic spat with the Gulf deepens, after critical comments made by a Lebanese minister about Saudi-led intervention in Yemen.George Kordahi, the country’s new information minister and a former TV show host on a Saudi-owned TV station, sparked fury in Gulf after describing the war in Yemen as aggression by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.In the comments, originally made in August before he was minister, he called the war “absurd” and said Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels have the right to defend themselves.In protest, Saudi...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Iran's Soleimani was killed because he crossed U.S. red line with attacks on troops and diplomats, says former Trump adviser Gen Keith Kellogg in new book, contradicting official line that he was planning 'imminent' strikes

The death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was part of a deliberately 'disproportional response' because he crossed a 'red line' in killing an American and ordering an attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, according to a new insider account of the Trump White House. In his new book, Gen....
MILITARY
AFP

Under Taliban, Kabul's drug addicts forced into withdrawal

With shaved heads, oversized tunics and the terrified gaze of the hunted, the drug addicts rounded up by the Taliban brace for 45 days of painful withdrawal. There is little methadone available to help wean the opium and heroin addicts, and nothing to remove the withdrawal pains for those being weaned off of meth, doctors say.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Israel expects 2,000 rockets a day in any war with Hezbollah: army

Israel does not want war with Lebanon's Hezbollah but is prepared to face about 2,000 rockets a day from the armed group if conflict breaks out, a senior Israeli military official told AFP. In May this year, the Israeli army fought an 11-day war against Palestinian armed groups in the Gaza Strip, who fired around 4,400 projectiles towards the Jewish state. He said that in the case of "conflict or a war with Hezbollah, we expect more than five times the number of rockets fired every day from Lebanon to Israel". 
MILITARY
AFP

Turkey pressing US for F-16 fighters after F-35 plan killed

The United States is discussing Turkey's request to buy F-16 fighters after a deal for more advanced F-35s was scrapped due to Ankara's purchase of a Russian missile system, officials said. But one US official said that any possible F-16 order could be dogged by the same issue that forced the cancellation of the F-35s: Turkey's decision to buy an S-400 missile system from Russia.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
24K+
Followers
38K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy