116-Year-Old Grand Junction House Has Awesome Front Porch + Deck

I can only imagine how much adrenaline this driver had flowing through their veins as a huge moose slipped and fell in front of them as a new video shows. My family had a close encounter with a moose when we were driving at night in Colorado many years ago. It was raining and visibility wasn't good. One of these big fellas suddenly appeared in the middle of the road and we barely missed him. In this case, the driver deserves big time kudos for paying attention enough that they came to a complete stop which likely saved them and the poor moose.

