CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

116-Year-Old Grand Junction House Has Awesome Front Porch + Deck

By Alicia Selin
99.9 KEKB
99.9 KEKB
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Take a look at this 116-year-old house for sale in downtown Grand Junction with an awesome front porch. Grand Junction has tons of old houses and when we say old, we mean...

kekbfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 KEKB

These are Some of the Most Common Butterflies in Colorado

There are more than 50 different species of butterflies that live in Colorado, and each type is unique and pretty in its own natural way. Local parks and trails are great places to spot these pretty creatures, or you can always visit Fort Collins' Butterfly House at the Gardens on Spring Creek to see hundreds of different kinds of butterflies flying around together in a lush indoor oasis.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Real Estate
Local
Colorado Business
Grand Junction, CO
Business
City
Grand Junction, CO
Grand Junction, CO
Real Estate
99.9 KEKB

Look: Unique Geodesic Dome House in the Trees in Colorado

Take a look at this unique Geodesic dome house in the trees in Colorado. Colorado has tons of interesting Airbnbs, from cabins that sit 8,200 high on a lake, to glamping on 80 acres surrounded by red rocks, to this dome home. Your next getaway could be spent in the trees in Vail in a geodesic dome house.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

23 Classic Photos of Grand Junction Colorado Peeps Having Fun

Here we go again. Enjoy 23 Robert Grant photos, selected completely at random, showcasing Grand Junction and Western Colorado folks simply enjoying their lives. This gallery includes everything from river surfing, horseback riding, bicycle racing, or families spending time together. What Do I Mean by 'Random'?. My office at home...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Front Porch#Downtown Grand#Square Foot#Gallery
99.9 KEKB

This Cute Farm Wedding Venue in Colorado Selling for $2.2 Million

This farm and wedding venue could be a doubleheader as you could produce the popular Olathe sweet corn and also provide a location for magical farm-style weddings. The original barn and home built in 1910 are at 5328 Highway 348 in Olathe, Colorado. Realtor's listing for the farm states that the vintage feel was kept intact when the barn was structurally improved and updated.
OLATHE, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
99.9 KEKB

Near Miss: Video Shows a Moose Slip and Fall in Front of Car

I can only imagine how much adrenaline this driver had flowing through their veins as a huge moose slipped and fell in front of them as a new video shows. My family had a close encounter with a moose when we were driving at night in Colorado many years ago. It was raining and visibility wasn't good. One of these big fellas suddenly appeared in the middle of the road and we barely missed him. In this case, the driver deserves big time kudos for paying attention enough that they came to a complete stop which likely saved them and the poor moose.
ANIMALS
99.9 KEKB

Colorado Turkeys Do Preemptive Thanksgiving Strike in Estes Park

Thanksgiving 2021. It's the year the turkeys got their revenge in Colorado if a new video out of Estes Park is to be believed. After much turkey analysis, I'm still not 100% sure what's happening here. I believe the lady that shared the video is in the same predicament. Here's what she had to say about this mammoth gathering of birds in front of her Estes Park cabin:
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

6 Kitschy Colorado Motels to Visit on Your Next Road Trip

If you're hitting the road and want to opt for a more unique stay than the Holiday Inn Express offers, these Colorado motels (and their glowing neon signs) are a blast from the past. Do it for the 'gram. From 1950s motels that got 21st-century makeovers, to the landmarks that...
LIFESTYLE
99.9 KEKB

Snowy Photos Show Why Treacherous Independence Pass Closes Every Winter

Independence Pass has officially closed for the season. Typically, the closing of Independence Pass on Colorado Highway 82 doesn't close until November, but an early-season snowstorm closed the road this week and the Colorado Department of Transportation decided to close it for the season. The pass has seen snow every day this week and CDOT decided the time was now to shut it down.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction, CO
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy