This Thanksgiving is the perfect opportunity to remember the blessings of daily life and remind our children to be thankful for little things. The next time you sit on veggie sticks in your seat or pull a toy out of the toilet, give thanks! Well, as much as you can. Having these little moments means you are a busy parent, and you have active kiddos in the house. This is a blessing!

