CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City Business Journal

The 25 fastest-growing historically Black colleges and universities

By Hilary Burns
Kansas City Business Journal
Kansas City Business Journal
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While historically Black colleges and universities have...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
case.edu

Case Western Reserve University forms partnerships with Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Minority Serving Institutions

New Graduate Student North Star Award scholarship program deepens commitment to diversity and inclusion. Case Western Reserve University is partnering with nine Minority Serving Institutions and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to offer scholarships that cover at least 30% of tuition for dozens of the university’s leading graduate programs. The partnership will also establish long-lasting, collaborative research and teaching relationships between these universities.
COLLEGES
Kansas City Business Journal

Kansas City Business Journal

Kansas City, MO
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/kansascity

Comments / 0

Community Policy