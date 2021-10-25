CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Coin Collectors Say Wyoming ‘Pooping Horse’ Quarter Is Valuable

By Rick Roddam
101.9 KING FM
101.9 KING FM
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When the United States Mint released the Wyoming quarter in 2007, some of the coins featured a hilarious and disgusting mistake. The "Pooping Horse" quarter is now a highly sought-after item for coin collectors across the country. An error in the stamping process caused a die break...

kingfm.com

Comments / 86

juppy
7d ago

ii have been saving change for years. never have time to check it all out. have maybe half an oil barrel full. also have guns and dogs. 👍

Reply(6)
22
Eliza Ramey
6d ago

Every time they say one of these newer coins are valuable, 100 million people say they have one and you look up there value and it's no higher than face value

Reply
3
SHUGADOLL
7d ago

I foresee people looking through their change upon reading this

Reply(4)
27
Related
cowboystatedaily.com

BLM Roundup Of 500 Wild Wyoming Horses Just A Start

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In the last two and one-half weeks, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management has rounded up around 500 wild horses in the southwest part of Wyoming — but that’s just a start. The BLM has a goal of rounding up over...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
104.7 KISS FM

Dead Wyoming Employee Still On Duty

I named him Steve. He does not seem to mind the name. You can see him for yourself in the photos below. Steve has been waiting since 1988 for his clast customer to come and pick up that last roll of film, from back in the day when people still took pictures with film.
WYOMING STATE
101.9 KING FM

Eating Wild Game In Wyoming Is Natural: Which Meat Is A Must To Try?

Wyoming offers most of the more popular eating wild game animals in the United States. Thousands of Wyomingites plan for months to go out hunting trip and harvest the meat their family will survive on for the year. The grocery store is only a place to go when they need things like ice cream or the essential items that can't be obtained off the land.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucking Horse#Coins#Mascot#The United States Mint#Steamboat#Easy Pz Coin Hunting#The U S Mint
cdcgamingreports.com

Wyoming gambling overgrown, says tribal leader

Wyoming’s gambling is overgrown, according to Northern Arapaho Business Council Chairman Jordan Dresser. The Northern Arapaho Tribe is the only tribe in the nation that operates a Class III federal gaming license without a state compact, and through this, has generated government funding and employment for 15 years through the Wind River Hotel and Casino and other gambling ventures. The tribe also runs the only physical sports book location in Wyoming currently.
Wake Up Wyoming

LOOK: This Wyoming Hunting Cabin And Property Is The Perfect Size

Just like the Baby Bear's bed in "Goldilocks and the Three Bears" this Wyoming hunting cabin is the perfect size. Not too big, not too small...but just right. Obviously, there are some people that will argue with me, so maybe I need to say that IN MY OPINION, this hunting cabin is the perfect size, and I'll even say that's it has a practically perfect location too.
WYOMING STATE
101.9 KING FM

What is the Most Popular Beer in Wyoming?

If you ask any beer drinker throughout southeast Wyoming what their favorite beer is, you might get a ton of different answers. You may get an answer that is specific to a brewery either in Cheyenne or Laramie, or you may get someone answering that with a typical domestic beer. You might even get some who answer with an imported beer. A recent report claims that they know what the most popular beer is in Wyoming...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
eBay
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
101.9 KING FM

What Thanksgiving Side Dish Does Wyoming Gobble Up?

We're almost exactly a month away from Thanksgiving(sorry Halloween, we have to make our plans) so that means it's time to talk turkey...and gravy...and mashed potatoes. What is our favorite side dish for Thanksgiving? There are a lot of things that could go into this. Sometimes what region you live in heavily pressures what type of side dish is the favorite. That's a lot of analytics that I don't want to sift through, luckily, the website Zippia did that for us.
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Is Devil’s Gate The Most Interesting In Wyoming’s History?

I wish I knew when I was high school just how much I would enjoy History. Wyoming is so full of rich history that people come from all over to learn about it. Earlier this year I took an exploration trip to Independence Rock (which I strongly encourage you to check out if you haven't) and I'm so glad I did because the history is carved in stone. This part of Natrona County is rich with history, the Oregon/Mormon/California/Pony Express trails all pass through this area and once the travelers would get by Independence Rock, they would stop at Devil's Gate which has an interesting history itself.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Feds haze famous Wyo grizzly 399 and cubs after 10 encounters

After traipsing through residential neighborhoods several times, a gang of five grizzly bears is under surveillance in Jackson Hole. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service agents and associates have hazed world-famous grizzly 399, and her four yearling cubs, five times after she raided beehives and livestock feed in southern Jackson Hole.
96.3 The Blaze

Strange Creature – An Idaho Hunter Bags a Bizarre Unicorn Elk

Growing up, I would always hear stories of a group of "little people" who lived in certain areas of the National Forest. The stories would describe them almost like a community of leprechauns. Mischievous creatures that would steal your elk or deer, if you shot one. They lived in an area of the timber that we would call the "Enchanted Forest." We called it this because it was a part of the mountain that had an unusual vibe, and weirdly shaped trees. Almost as if that part of the mountain was a natural vortex. Now, I cannot say I ever witnessed these "little people," but it is definitely strange when you are hiking through that portion of the mountain. Granted it is all part of a legend that people share in other places and different forests all over the world.
IDAHO STATE
101.9 KING FM

101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne, WY
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy