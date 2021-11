Ferraris don’t come much rarer than the LaFerrari. Still, an example going up for auction in the UK next month is a true one of a kind. That’s because the 2016 model scheduled to hit the block as part of RM Sotheby’s upcoming London sale is the only version of the gorgeous coupé to feature a Vinaccia exterior over a Pelle Chiodi Di Garofano interior. Of course, even without that one-of-a-kind livery, this barely touched example of the Prancing Horse’s 1-of-499 hybrid would be worthy of your attention. Introduced in 2013, the limited-run LaFerrari was the marque’s first attempt at a hybrid....

BUYING CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO