There are a few people who should consider the Apple Watch Series 7 (available at Apple): iPhone owners looking to snag their first smartwatch, and current Apple Watch owners with an outdated model that's starting to overstay its welcome. Anyone else, such as those with perfectly fine Series 5 or 6 watches, won't miss out on much by skipping this year's model. That's not to say the Series 7 isn't better—its bigger display and faster charging are noteworthy improvements, but it's not enough of an improvement to outshine last year's model with mostly the same features.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO