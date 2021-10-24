Police investigate after child’s death in Titusville on Sunday
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Police in Titusville said they are conducting a child’s death investigation on Sunday.
Officers said they were called to a home in the 1300 block of South DeLeon Ave at around 11:30 a.m.
The child was taken to a hospital where they died at around 11:53 a.m., officers said.
Officers said are “no signs of foul play at this time.”
No cause of death was given, and police said the investigation is ongoing.
