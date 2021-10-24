CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titusville, FL

Police investigate after child’s death in Titusville on Sunday

By WFTV.com News Staff
 9 days ago
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Police in Titusville said they are conducting a child’s death investigation on Sunday.

Officers said they were called to a home in the 1300 block of South DeLeon Ave at around 11:30 a.m.

The child was taken to a hospital where they died at around 11:53 a.m., officers said.

Officers said are “no signs of foul play at this time.”

No cause of death was given, and police said the investigation is ongoing.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor this incident and share any updates on Eyewitness News.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Orlando, FL
WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

