Police investigate after child’s death in Titusville on Sunday

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Police in Titusville said they are conducting a child’s death investigation on Sunday.

Officers said they were called to a home in the 1300 block of South DeLeon Ave at around 11:30 a.m.

The child was taken to a hospital where they died at around 11:53 a.m., officers said.

Officers said are “no signs of foul play at this time.”

No cause of death was given, and police said the investigation is ongoing.

