Wrong-way driver dies after crashing head-on into another vehicle on State Road 408, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A wrong-way driver died after he crashed head-on into another vehicle on State Road 408, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. Monday near Goldenrod Road.

Troopers said a driver of a Ford Mustang was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes on the 408 for an unknown reason.

A driver of a Jeep Compass was traveling eastbound on the 408 and was struck head-on by the front of the Mustang.

The 24-year-old Mustang driver died at the scene.

The Jeep Compass driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

The roadway reopened just after 5:45 a.m.