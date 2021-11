Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop Short Sees the Team Dealing with a Bounty. Cowboy Bebop is coming to Netflix a month from now, but fans can already see the protagonists in action. The streaming platform just debuted a stand-alone short to whet the appetite. The teaser, called “The Lost Session,” features John Cho’s Spike Spiegel, Mustafa Shakir’s Jet Black and Daniella Pineda’s Faye Valentine. The trio deal with a new bounty, not only because that’s their regular job but also because they need to pay their bills. What follows is an action-packed 2 minutes where fans discover more about Spiegel, especially that the former member of the Red Dragon Crime Syndicate loves noodles. While everything appears to go right and they get their hands on the prey, the two men mess up right before the end…

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO