With Nikon’s announcement today of the new Nikon z9, there are some other cool things to support it. For starters, we saw the new Nikon 100-400mm f4.5-5.6 VR Z S lens in a closed meeting. That’s coming this year. There’s also the new 24-120mm f4 lens, which we’ve asked to test. Plus, there’s a new F to Z adapter coming; but that’s probably less exciting. But maybe the most crucial is the new 400mm f2.8 with a built-in teleconverter that is coming. Here’s what you need to know.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO