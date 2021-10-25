CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Liberty Way': How Liberty University Discourages And Dismisses Students' Reports Of Sexual Assaults

By Digg Editors
digg.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe school founded by evangelist Jerry Falwell ignored reports of...

digg.com

wfxrtv.com

22 complaints now reported in lawsuit accusing Liberty University of creating unsafe campus environment

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — More people are coming forward in regards to the lawsuit filed against Liberty University about an unsafe campus environment. WFXR News first reported the story in July after 12 women from across the country filed a multi-plaintiff lawsuit against Liberty University, accusing the university of creating a campus environment that increases the likelihood of sexual assault and rape.
NBC 29 News

Liberty University sued by former spokesperson alleging Title IX violations

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A former spokesperson for Liberty University is suing the school, alleging Title IX violations, saying he was fired as retaliation. Scott Lamb is the plaintiff behind the lawsuit filed Monday. In the document, Lamb claimed the university mishandled reports of sexual assault, harassment, and discrimination on...
