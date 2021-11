You have now entered the last area of Act I. Upon entering, walk down the corridor and go through the door. After entering this corridor, the creepy noises will kick in and a Kaernk will spawn behind you. While this may seem bad, this is actually a very easy situation to deal with. Constantly run down the upcoming corridors, close all doors behind you, and jump over any obstacles in your way. Before you know it, you will approach the door that leads you to the Back Hall.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO