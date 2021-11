Square Enix seems to be all-in on streaming modes these days, but they aren’t turning out to be the silver bullet for DMCA claims that many streamers hoped for. Life Is Strange: True Colors’ streaming mode muted almost everything apart from sound effects during some scenes, creating some rather awkward and immersion-breaking moments. Guardians of the Galaxy has also just launched with a Streamer Mode of its own, and while it’s definitely an improvement on the one in True Colors, it still has its fair share of issues.

