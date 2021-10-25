CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'He Needs That' - Thomas Tuchel Explains Why He is Hard on Callum Hudson-Odoi

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 7 days ago

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has spoken honestly on his treatment of Callum Hudson-Odoi following an impressive goalscoring performance by the winger against Norwich City.

The 20-year-old looked sharp as he created several opportunities and bagged himself a goal against the Canaries.

Speaking to the official club website, Tuchel has discussed why he treats Hudson-Odoi harshly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gn6YJ_0cbrrgOy00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The German said: "He needs that. These guys who are so full of quality hear sometimes a bit too often how good they are, but you need to prove it, to show it, and for the offensive guys it is easy - just read statistics and deliver assists and goals.

This is what he does and what he needs to show. This is the highest level in England, this is the highest level in Europe so we are hopefully not unfair but we are tough on him, because it's not enough with this talent just to be a part of the group.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01lRC1_0cbrrgOy00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"We are also very aware we are maybe a bit unfair and play him too often as a right wing-back where he cannot show his full potential. We are aware of that so it’s always a mix and at the moment, we think that we find a way to push him to the limits and this can change from week to week."

The winger will be keen to keep up his form and impress the Chelsea boss, who hinted that he is in line to start against Southampton on Tuesday.

