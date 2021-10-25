CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guardians of the Galaxy tips, tricks, and guides

Cover picture for the articleThe Guardians of the Galaxy game is here, and as you begin to check out this action-adventure you might find yourself stuck, looking for help with everything from combat to finding collectibles. When you have control over all four of the other Guardians, even as you play...

dotesports.com

New World Leatherworking guide: tips and tricks

There are a few resources in New World that are foundational pieces of virtually every crafting recipe. Alongside metal ingots and cloth, you’ll need to get your hands on plenty of leather if you look to craft weapons, armor, tools, bags, and more. This means you’ll likely be upgrading your...
dexerto.com

Ultimate Yuumi guide: Best League of Legends build, runes, tips & tricks

Yuumi is one of League of Legends’ most annoying supports. If you want to pester your enemies as the Magical Cat, we’ve got the ultimate guide to her including the best runes, builds, tips and tricks. Yuumi, safe to say, is one of League of Legends’ most controversial champions. The...
gameranx.com

Guardians of the Galaxy: What Happens If You Sell Groot or Rocket | Chapter 4 Choice Guide

Guardians of the Galaxy is a game about choices. Frequently you’ll be presented with choices to side with different characters in your crew, and depending on your choices, different things will happen. You can side with Gamora over Drax, side with Rocket, or support Groot — whatever you decide, your crew will change their perspective on you, and it can lead to some pretty big changes in the campaign. The biggest change has to be in Chapter 4.
gameranx.com

Guardians of the Galaxy: How To Unlock Secret Rooms In Chapter 7 | Level 6 Access Guide

Guardians of the Galaxy is packed with little details that are surprisingly easy-to-miss, but one of the easiest things to miss in the game is a little bonus for helpful players. In Chapter 2, Peter Quill spends quality time with a Nova Corps Cadet in the bowels of a massive policing ship. This Wiz Kid can unlock just about any door onboard, and if you decide to help her out, you’ll be able to unlock doors on the ship too — just way in the future of the game’s story. If you’re wondering why you missed some collectibles in Chapter 7, this is why.
gamepur.com

Lady Hellbender negotiation guide – Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Lady Hellbender is someone that players will need to deal with in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. This formidable warrior owns her own planet, where she lives in a massive fortress. She likes to collect all manner of vicious creatures from across the Galaxy. The Guardians hit upon a plan...
gameranx.com

Guardians of the Galaxy: How To Get A Free Collector’s Emporium Ticket | Chapter 6 Guide

Guardians of the Galaxy isn’t afraid to hit players with some serious deep cuts, and all the best deep cuts are in the Collector’s Emporium. Only available in Chapter 6, this museum is locked behind a 5,000 unit charge. At this point, you should absolutely have enough money — but you can’t enter the museum AND get an achievement / trophy later in the game for paying off your debt to the Nova Corp. If you want to get in for free, you just need to encounter a special event that’s totally missable.
pocketgamer.com

Dislyte tips and tricks - A beginner's guide

Since I've been playing it for a while, I decided to make a complete beginner's guide for Dislyte. These fundamental Dislyte tips will help you get started and give you an idea of what to expect. We'll start off with some pretty basic tips, and move up to some more advanced ones, including how to quickly level up by farming specific stages, and how to form a pretty good team with whichever Dislyte heroes you have.
Gamespot

Apex Legends Ash Guide: Abilities, Best Combos, Tips And Tricks

Apex Legends Escape is the battle royale game's 11th season, introducing the 19th playable character: Dr. Ashleigh "Ash" Reid. Ash is an offensive legend, having abilities geared towards combat. Similar to Octane and Revenant, Ash is suited towards aggressive play, spearheading her squad's push against enemy squads to deal major damage. Having information-gathering abilities, Ash can technically fill your squad's recon role in a pinch, as well.
theloadout.com

Hogwarts Legacy release date, platforms, story, activities, and more

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most anticipated upcoming games. Set in the familiar wizarding world and giving us a glimpse at the school of Hogwarts decades before the events of Harry Potter, the RPG is expected to offer a lot of player choice, from which lessons you can take, to how you spend your time outside of the classroom.
theloadout.com

Battlefield 2042 shows off Renewal, Breakaway, and Discarded gameplay

A new Battlefield 2042 trailer has just been released and it gives us a good insight into how three of the game’s most anticipated Battlefield 2042 maps are set to play out. Renewal, Discard, and Breakaway – yep, that’s the one with the penguins – are all shown in the trailer, and as you’d expect, it’s full of the Battlefield gameplay that we’ve all come to know and love.
theloadout.com

PS Plus December 2021 free games, predictions, leaks, and rumours

The PlayStation Plus December 2021 free games will be revealed at the end of November with three more games expected to cap off an excellent year of free PS Plus games. As is the case with most monthly line-ups, we will most likely hear about the free PS Plus games a few days in advance via a leak.
theloadout.com

Best PS5 horror games to play in 2021

Halloween approaches, and with it, the desire to actively seek out the things that go bump in the night. But with so much horror out there, what’s the best use of your time? What are the best horror games on PS5?. If the idea of a chilling late night phone...
GotGame

Review | Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

In 2014, Marvel Studios released Guardians of the Galaxy, introducing mainstream fans to a ragtag team of unlikely heroes. Meeting rousing success, the film generated new interest in the franchise, making it one of the most popular Marvel properties today. With that success, it wasn’t long before a video game appeared, with Telltale Games taking a shot at telling their Guardians of the Galaxy story. Since then, Marvel has been investing more in the gaming space, with a revival of Marvel Ultimate Alliance, a successful Spider-Man franchise, and even Square Enix’s Avengers game. Now, Square Enix and Eidos Montréal take the inspirations of the current Guardians of the Galaxy franchise to make their own rendition. Not only did they understand the assignment, but it’s clear that this new game was a labor of love from many Marvel fans.
theloadout.com

Apex Legends’ Storm Point designer on why it’s the biggest and tallest map yet

Storm Point, the new Apex Legends map coming to the battle royale in Season 11: Escape, looks to stretch the limits of level design beyond Apex’s previous three maps. Storm Point is the biggest and tallest map in the game – it’s 15% larger than previous record holder World’s Edge, and at its peak, it rises higher than the plane in Kings Canyon.
theloadout.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard Kar98k best class setup, attachments, and more

The strongest Call of Duty: Vanguard sniper is by far the Kar98k, which has a lot of stopping power and is able to dish out damage quickly and accurately. Whether you are frantically running around quickscoping or sitting back and hardscoping a lane, it’s the best sniper for the job.
theloadout.com

Valorant new agent Deadeye release date delayed

Riot Games has announced that Valorant’s new agent, who has been heavily-teased to be Deadeye, has been delayed, with the suave shooter set to release two weeks after Episode 3, Act 3 begins on November 2. The announcement came from character designer John ‘RiotMEMEMEMEME’ Goscicki, who says that the delay...
