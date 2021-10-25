Network connectivity: the foundation of grocery retailing's future

Consumers may be flocking to big-box stores, price clubs, and ecommerce behemoths like Amazon for garden-variety consumer electronics, commodity televisions, and budget toasters, but when it comes to $15,000 refrigerators, they typically prefer to see products in store. This is an area in which the in-store experience is key, and it’s a rising focus for many independent retailers as they continue to compete against big-box stores. It’s why Nationwide Marketing Group (NMG) has now made the luxury appliances category a key pillar of its offering and strategy for growth in the independent channel. In addition to a coterie of premium appliance brand exhibitors, the most recent PrimeTime show in August also featured the buying group’s first Learning Academy dedicated to the luxury space. “We’ve never had the luxury appliance business at the center of somebody’s desk, but the majority of the luxury appliance business in the market today is all done through independents,” says Nationwide Senior Merchant Appliances John O’Halloran. “So we have an obligation to our members to try to figure out what we need to do and better support them in this category.”

