Former Buffalo Trace Master Distiller Elmer T. Lee passed away in 2013. In 2019, to commemorate what would have been the legendary bourbon-maker’s 100th birthday, Buffalo Trace released this special single barrel, dubbed the ‘100 Year Tribute.’ Elmer was a radar bombardier in WWII, flying combat missions in B-29s over Japan for the Army Air Force, so the proceeds of this special release were donated to his Frankfort VFW post. According to Buffalo Trace, this bottling was drawn from standard Elmer T. Lee stock with a slight increase in proof – 100, of course – being the only thing to distinguish it from the bottles you can, very rarely, find on the shelves today. Let’s see what a little more oomph does for Elmer, shall we?

DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO