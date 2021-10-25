Black Excellence: Meet Melanin Medical Mentor, Brittney Anderson

Has Tuscaloosa Become A Haven For Murdering Demons?. Death and injuries from youth violence causes a major public health problem here in Tuscaloosa and West Alabama. A shinning example of this is the recent murder of three individuals in less than 24 hours. It's not even safe for you to go out to your favorite eatery nor to relax in your own home. This year alone, there have been far too many (one is too many) killings that involved youth and young adults, not to mention older adults. Significant variations in the extent of this problem exist within and between areas of Tuscaloosa and West Alabama. There exist a broad range of viable strategies for preventing youth violence, some of which have been shown to be particularly effective. However, no single strategy is on its own likely to be sufficient to reduce the health burden of youth violence. Instead, multiple concurrent approaches will be needed and they will need to be relevant to the specific place where they are implemented. What is successful in preventing youth violence in Birmingham, will not necessarily work here in Tuscaloosa and West Alabama.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 11 DAYS AGO