UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The lawsuit that is challenging the redrawing of Congressional maps in New York State may be expanded to include a challenge of the state Senate maps. When the state independent redistricting commission couldn’t come up with maps that were acceptable to both parties, the task of coming up with maps went to the state legislature. The same bodies that would be elected to office according to the maps they agree on.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO