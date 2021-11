Liverpool demolished an abysmal Manchester United on Sunday to secure a 5-0 derby victory and go within one point of Premier League leaders Chelsea.It took Jurgen Klopp’s side just five minutes to open the scoring at Old Trafford, with Naby Keita the first to find the net.Diogo Jota struck next, before Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick to pile more pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the United dugout and more misery on the home fans.And it only got worse for the hosts when Paul Pogba was sent off for a dangerous challenge on Keita.Here is how every player performed...

