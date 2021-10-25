CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Year after going missing, United Airlines exec found dead

Springfield Business Journal
 7 days ago

A United Airlines executive's remains have been discovered a year after...

sbj.net

Missing United Airlines Executive Identified After Human Remains Discovered in Forest

Remains discovered in a forest preserve in a Chicago-area suburb on Friday have been identified as belonging to Jacob Cefolia, a United Airlines executive who was reported missing in August 2020. Contractors found Cefolia's remains in Waterfall Glen Forest Reserve in Darien, Illinois. The body was found hanging from an uprooted tree in an area that was searched in the past, DuPage County officials said.
CBS Chicago

Body Found In Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve In Darien Confirmed To Be Missing United Airlines Executive Jacob Cefolia

DARIEN, Ill. (CBS) — A body found in the Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve in west suburban Darien has been confirmed to be that of missing United Airlines executive Jacob Cefolia. Cefolia had been missing for more than a year. The DuPage County Forest Preserve District police said Sunday that a forensic odonatologist examined dental records and positively identified the body as Cefolia’s. The body was found on Friday. DuPage County Forest Preserve Chief David Pederson said there were no signs of foul play, and an investigation continues. Cefolia was a senior vice president of worldwide sales for United Airlines. United said Cefolia had last...
FOXBusiness

United exec warns passengers booking flights on airlines without vaccine mandates

United Airlines executives told investors Wednesday that customers should be wary of airlines that don't have vaccine requirements. During the third-quarter earnings call, the airline's executives, including CEO Scott Kirby, said that customers can "book with confidence" with United. The Chicago-based carrier has taken the strongest pro-vaccination stance among U.S....
CBS Miami

American Airlines Cancels Hundreds Of Flights, Leaving Plenty Of South Florida Travelers Stranded

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thousands are stranded after a weekend full of flight cancellations. “It’s been chaos. My flight got delayed twice and it got canceled twice,” said Pablo Morales. He’s among the thousands of American Airlines customers dealing with the impacts of yet another flight fiasco. “American Airlines has really done a number on us this weekend, canceling a lot of flights. Almost every flight that we saw that was flying out international was canceled – Mexico City, Honduras, Costa Rica, several places,” added Morales Hector Arteaga was one of those international travelers. “We’re basically coming from New York all the way to Ecuador and...
yourmileagemayvary.net

Air Rage: Story Of Man Killed By Fellow Passengers On Southwest Flight

We’ve all heard about air rage. There have been lots of cases of it since the rules about wearing masks on planes have been implemented. However, air rage isn’t new to air travel. It’s been happening for decades (The first recorded case of air rage was on a flight from Havana to Miami, in 1947 – a drunk man assaulted another passenger and a flight attendant), over mixed-up seats, smoking in the lavatory, fliers not getting the kind of service they expected, and lots of other things that, for whatever reason, set someone off.
Daily Mail

'They are lying': Tucker Carlson claims the Southwest Airlines chaos was due to pilots and air traffic control going on strike in protest at vaccine mandates - despite the airline and union saying the walkout rumors are not true

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday night claimed the Southwest Airlines chaos at the weekend was caused by pilots striking in protest against compulsory COVID-19 vaccines. The airline saw almost 2,000 flights cancelled, accounting for 23 per cent of their routes. Southwest blamed the weather, but was the only airline to face problems on such a scale - the second worst airline this weekend, American, saw two per cent of its flights cancelled.
johnnyjet.com

WOW: Canada Just Announced That All Travelers Will Be Required To Be Fully Vaccinated Even To Travel Domestically

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just announced that all travelers must be vaccinated, even those traveling domestically. At 39:25 in the video below, the Prime Minister announces: “Mandatory vaccination on travel. By the end of October, everyone 12 and over on a plane or train within Canada should be fully vaccinated. There will be a short period where people who are in the process of getting vaccinated can show a negative COVID-19 test. By the end of November, if you’re 12 or older and want to fly or take the train, you will have to be fully vaccinated as will staff. Testing will no longer be an option.”
Best Life

American Airlines Just Banned a Passenger for Life for Doing This

When it comes to flying, not everything goes. There's a long list of things you're not allowed to do or bring on planes, and certain carriers also have their own restrictions. In 2018, American Airlines banned passengers from bringing smart luggage with lithium-ion battery power banks on flights, and the airline has also temporarily banned alcohol from its flights for the last year amid the COVID pandemic. But ignoring the rules may not just keep you from one flight—it can also result in you being kept off all future flights with the carrier. Read on to find out about the incident that got one American Airlines passenger banned for life.
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Banning This as of Dec. 8

The White House has not shied away from introducing new vaccination requirements, as more than 70 million eligible people in the U.S. remain unvaccinated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky, MD. On Sept. 9, President Joe Biden revealed his new COVID action plan, which requires vaccinations for employees of large-scale companies, health care workers, and federal employees. But Biden also announced that he would be creating a vaccine mandate to cover federal contractors as well—and now, most major airlines have announced that they're planning to fall in line with the order.
airlive.net

ALERT Brutal fight erupted between passengers on Delta flight bound for LAX

A man was arrested at an Atlanta airport after video captured a brawl between passengers on a plane bound for Los Angeles. A Delta Airlines passenger was arrested Friday morning at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after he fought another passenger on a plane headed to Los Angeles, according to local police.
Best Life

Delta CEO Warns Travelers to Prepare for This, Starting Nov. 8

After a long year and a half of mainly staying put, people are beginning to travel at pre-pandemic levels once again. According to data from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), almost 2 million people passed through security checkpoints at U.S. airports on Oct. 25, doubling the number seen on the same date the previous year and falling short of 2019's numbers by approximately 300,000 travelers, The Washington Post reports. But even as people begin to take to the skies again, the CEO of Delta Airlines warned that those traveling in the coming weeks should prepare themselves for a different experience when they reach the airport. Read on to see what you can expect before you take off.
johnnyjet.com

Something Is Really Up At Southwest and American

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. For the record, I really do like Southwest Airlines (SWA). I’ve flown them dozens of times but not hundreds, like I’ve flown the other major carriers because I cherish assigned seating, confirmed seats with extra legroom and first class upgrades. Flying SWA is just too much of a risk for getting a bad seat (if you don’t check-in or show up to the airport in time). But I’ve always loved the carrier’s fun attitude (the flight attendants are often hilarious), the two free checked bags and no change fees.
