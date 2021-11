Every artist with an album (or two) in the hopper this fall has COVID to thank for the unexpected downtime that precipitated it. Lilly Hiatt is no different. Upon the release of her universally praised Walking Proof in March 2020, she had to absorb the letdown of not being able to flesh out and promote a great album on the road. Left to her own devices, John Hiatt’s oldest daughter sunk about as low as she could go. She salvaged her sanity by writing the songs on Lately (New West), and her latest release sure sounds like someone staving off—and shaking off—a pandemic stupor. Raw, intimate and a little shaky at times, Hiatt is at her most vulnerable and exposed on Lately, whether she’s longing for life’s basic emotional necessities or battling through the regret of an imploded relationship. It’s the hard dopamine crash after the more confident and forceful Walking Proof—one that bears some pretty bitter-yet-satisfying fruit. Hiatt made a compelling case for Lately’s silver linings in a recent chat.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO